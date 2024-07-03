Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, launched its new direct flights from Bahrain to Munich, Germany, on July 1, further enhancing its European network and connecting Bahrain to key destinations worldwide.

The inaugural flight from Bahrain to Munich Airport was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon its arrival at Munich International Airport (MUC) and a host of celebratory activities at both Bahrain International Airport (BIA) and Munich International Airport (MUC).

These new route, operated with the state-of-the-art Airbus 321neo aircraft, will offer four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

A Gulf Air spokesperson said: “The launch of Munich service is a key step in Gulf Air’s global network expansion strategy, connecting the Kingdom of Bahrain to a thriving hub of business and leisure in the heart of Europe. This new route embodies our commitment to bridging Bahrain with key global markets, further fostering tourism and trade in alignment with the Kingdom’s economic vision.”

Marking Gulf Air’s second destination in the German market, the addition of the Munich route to its existing daily flights to Frankfurt underscores the airline's strategic expansion within Europe, while solidifying its commitment to offering passengers an exceptional travel experience and a growing network of destinations. – TradeArabia News Service

