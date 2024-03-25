Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Chalhoub Group, partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East, is proud to join both Tryano, Abu Dhabi’s leading fashion and beauty destination, alongside RAMLA, Egyptian, female-founded brand to present a unique Ramadan handbag capsule collection, designed to make a positive impact by giving back to Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization.

Both Chalhoub Group and Tryano are strongly committed to community engagement, particularly during the Holy Month of Ramadan. With education as a key pillar, Chalhoub Group has consistently strived to make a meaningful difference. Tryano, on the other hand, dedicates itself to empowering through heritage and tradition, supporting local and regional designers, as well as emerging brands. Together, these initiatives enhance the customer experience and foster opportunities for the local community, showcasing the ongoing commitment to making a positive impact during Ramadan and beyond.

Reem Hamed, RAMLA Founder and Chalhoub Group Alumni Member, started her brand with a mission to revive local craftsmanship and heritage, empowering local Egyptian female artisans to design and create. The exclusive handbags designed for Tryano symbolize the desert in its purest form. The use of special gold embroidery thread representing the rich hues of the Egyptian sun and sand.

As Hamed passionately describes, "RAMLA is a lifestyle sustainable brand that aims to showcase Egyptian culture, give back to the community, and empower women artisans. RAMLA, which means sand in Arabic, translates its identity and reflects its name with the use of movement, texture, and embroidery. Knowing that funds raised through the collaboration go towards Dubai Cares, a charity dear to my heart, further reflects the importance of supporting local and regional designers to create fashionable pieces for charity.

Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group, said: “Launching our 2024 ‘Creating Impact with Love’ campaign continues our tradition of meaningful initiatives during the holy month of Ramadan. Through this collaboration with designer Reem Hamed, we aim to foster our dedication to local talent while reinforcing our commitment to community engagement and sustainable practices. In line with our values, and our continuous partnership with Dubai Cares, with whom we have proudly been collaborating with for over 8 years, the limited-edition collection seeks to make a positive impact on society and contribute to the broader socio-environmental landscape. We are inviting individuals to carry not just a bag, but the values of community, heritage, and education.”

The exclusive Tryano X RAMLA handbags are available in-store at Tryano, Yas Mall. Proceeds from each purchase go to Dubai Cares’ “Education in the Middle East” Programme that aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for children and youth in the region.

ABOUT TRYANO

Tryano – A World of Exceptional Experiences. Tryano, seeks to inspire guests through a global edit of fashion and beauty brands, empower through heritage and tradition through collaboration with local and regional designers, and enrich through remarkable experiences. Tryano is hyper-focused on trends and emerging designers, delivering consistent newness across all categories – Women’s, Men’s, Kids’, Baby and Beauty.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for over 16,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

ABOUT THE GREENHOUSE

The Greenhouse is Chalhoub Group's space for bold entrepreneurship and innovation. The Greenhouse is nurturing the next generation of successful entrepreneurs of the MENA region by building value through its distinct pillars, The Incubator, The Startup Studio and The Accelerator Programs.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae