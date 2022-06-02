Abu Dhabi, UAE: The TADAT Secretariat and CERT The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research & Training- today launched a joint program (TADATx) to strengthen tax administration capacity in the United Arab Emirates and the region. This cooperation aims to advance the professionalization of the tax administration function in line with international good practices.

The TADATx programs will enable institutions to build capacity in the taxation field through a methodology that aligns with expected domestic revenue mobilization outcomes. CERT, (the research and training arm of the federal Higher Colleges of Technology- the largest higher education institution in UAE), through their Tax Academy will be the only training provider of TADAT Assessor training programs in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Highlighting the importance of the partnership, Dr. Mohamed Baka, CEO of CERT, said: "We are delighted to extend our expertise to empower national and regional cadres to undertake and succeed in tax-related roles. This collaboration with TADAT Secretariat is a testament to CERT's commitment to fostering an ecosystem for sustainable development of talent in tax administration and fiscal planning in the region.”

For her part, Katherine Baer, The Deputy Director of the Fiscal Affairs department, said, "If tax officials of the UAE, other countries in the Gulf region, and beyond can further their knowledge of good tax administration practices through TADAT, the collaboration with CERT will have helped build institutional capacity in the region: a worthy goal for all. "

CERT’s core mission is to design and deliver world-class programs to develop the nation’s workforce, fostering government excellence and industry competitiveness. CERT established its Tax Academy in 2018 to advance the professionalization of the taxation function in the UAE in response to the visionary changes in the taxation landscape of the nation. The TADATx program will be delivered in blended mode, with the participation of TADAT and CERT Tax Administration experts, combining the edX edge platform and CERT's Menasati, in weekly clinics led by CERT Tax Academy faculty. The first cohort of the TADATx program will start on June 27th, 2022, and applications for the Fall 2022 cohort will open in July.

About CERT:

The Center of Excellence for Applied Research & Training (CERT) is the commercial, research, and training arm of HCT, which is the largest higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates. Since its foundation in 1996, CERT has been at the forefront of national development through human capital and technology solutions that deliver value for leading organizations in the UAE and the region. CERT is uniquely positioned at the intersection of academia, industry, and government, as synonymous with quality in education, training, research, and socio-economic development.

For more information, please visit https://www.cert.ae/

About TADAT:

The Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT) is designed to provide an objective assessment of the health of key components of a country’s system of tax administration. This framework is focused on the nine key performance outcome areas (POAs) that cover most tax administration functions, processes, and institutions. The assessment of these performance outcome areas is based on 32 high-level indicators that are each built on 1 to 5 dimensions that together add up to 55 measurement dimensions, making TADAT a comprehensive but administrable diagnostic tool.

For more information, please visit www.tadat.org.