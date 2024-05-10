New agreements to support the goals of Tourism Strategy 2030 to further grow the emirate’s tourism sector

Dubai, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) participated at the Arabian Travel Market 2024, which took place between 6-9 May in Dubai, marking their presence at the prestigious event with a state-of-the-art stand, engaged with travel trade professionals and created avenues for discussions and partnerships.

Additionally, the event served as a platform for DCT Abu Dhabi to sign strategic agreements with five prominent global travel and tourism organisations. Aimed at strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a top global tourism destination and driving further international growth, the agreements were signed with Almosafer, Voyage Privé, Travelworld, D-Reizen and Prijsvrij Vakanties, and Silverjet Vakanties Netherlands and Silverjet Belgium.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi stands as a premier destination, drawing tourists from across the globe with its rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and diverse array of attractions. The recently refreshed Tourism Strategy 2030 underscores our commitment to uniting various stakeholders, ensuring visitors continue to craft unforgettable experiences in our city. Central to realising this vision is our dedication to fostering collaborations with both international and local leaders in the tourism sector. The agreements forged at ATM 2024 make it easier than ever for visitors to explore Abu Dhabi’s vibrant heartbeat – be it Al Ain’s rich history or the immersive desert-scape of Al Dhafra – and we look forward to seeing these partnerships come to fruition in the future.”

Agreements Inked at ATM 2024

As part of its agreement with Almosafer, DCT Abu Dhabi will work with the region's leading omnichannel travel agency as its strategic partner on specially curated consumer packages and promotions to welcome and ensure the comfortable stay of regional and global tourists in Abu Dhabi. Almosafer is the Middle East's leading travel brand, known for its comprehensive online booking platform that offers a seamless experience for flights, hotels, activities and holiday packages

Voyage Privé, a leading French online travel agency, will continue its partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi for the fourth year, with a focus on promoting Abu Dhabi as an accessible and affordable luxury destination for travellers from France and beyond, in line with the new Tourism Strategy 2030 goal to boost visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030 (overnight and same day). Voyage Privé is a members-only travel club that offers exclusive, curated travel deals and luxury vacations at discounted rates.

DCT Abu Dhabi is strengthening its partnership with Travelworld, a major Belgium-based tour operator renowned for offering bespoke travel experiences. The enhanced agreement will leverage Travelworld's expertise to target the Flemish-speaking part of the Belgian market, expanding Abu Dhabi's potential clientele through superior booking experiences and expert travel advice.

Through a combined agreement with two prominent Dutch travel companies D-Reizen and Prijsvrij Vakanties, DCT Abu Dhabi will elevate the Emirate’s profile in the Dutch market, leveraging the brands’ proficiency in catering to diverse preferences and budgets. D-reizen is the largest travel agency in the Netherlands, offering a wide selection of holidays and destinations, while Prijsvrij Vakanties is a top online travel portal in the Netherlands and Belgian market, offering high-quality travel experiences at affordable prices.

Specialists in luxury vacations and tailor-made travel experiences, Silverjet Vakanties Netherlands and Silverjet Belgium have entered into new agreements with DCT Abu Dhabi, These partnerships aim to broaden Silverjet's offerings, including a more extensive selection of high-end packages and accommodations in Abu Dhabi, enriching their portfolio and showcasing the Emirate to new audiences. Silverjet Vakanties Netherlands and Silverjet Belgium are travel companies that organise travel, cruises, trips, and hotels with a focus on comfort, luxury and quality.

Unlocking A New Vision

DCT Abu Dhabi is steadfast in its commitment to elevate Abu Dhabi's profile on both national and international stages. The new partnerships and collaborations are expected to have a significant impact on the emirate’s tourism sector by leveraging the expertise and reach of international partners to showcase its unique cultural heritage, world-class attractions, and diverse experiences to a wider audience.

The partnerships are aligned with the Tourism Strategy 2030, launched earlier in 2024. The Strategy seeks to elevate the tourism and travel sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP, raising it from approximately AED 49 billion in 2023 to AED 90 billion annually by 2030, and will generate an estimated 178,000 new jobs by 2030 as the entire tourism infrastructure develops to meet this demand.

The Strategy’s roadmap includes 26 key initiatives that will be unlocked through the collective vision of DCT Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), and other key government and private stakeholders that play a strategic role in bringing Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision to life.

