UAE: Centena Group, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate and leading player in the field of science, engineering, education, and technology solutions, unveiled its innovative educational eCommerce platform – ‘AtlabShoponline’ – in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), further solidifying its robust presence in the Middle East.

This expansion, made under its subsidiary ATLAB, represents a major step forward in Centena Group’s commitment to improving educational possibilities in the Middle East. The Group’s move is in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to establish the country as a leader in offering and enhancing opportunities for all through exceptional education, training, and various employment initiatives as well as services in fields such as health, housing, entertainment.

ATLAB, the educational solutions division of Centena Group, is leading the charge in shaping the future of education in the Middle East. Building on the platform’s success in the UAE, ATLAB will provide teachers and students in Saudi Arabia with access to state-of-the-art resources in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), STEAM, coding, robotics, and sustainability by utilising its expertise and partnerships with leading global brands, including LEGO, KUBO, Tello Drones, and Sphero.

Sanjay Raghunath, Chairman and Managing Director of Centena Group, said: “This is an exciting time for us as we further solidify our presence in the Middle East with the introduction of our new educational eCommerce platform in the KSA. It represents a significant step forward in our goal of providing seamless access to education for everyone through our subsidiary ATLAB. As a group, we are dedicated to advancing sustainable growth and development for companies and communities within the Middle East and beyond, as well as reshaping the future and transforming lives through innovation and technology. In order to better serve society, we are constantly striving to invest in and provide technological innovations, applications, and solutions.”

AtlabShoponline has garnered significant interest from parents, educational institutions, and schools in the UAE, indicating the region’s rising need for high-quality educational resources. In keeping with the objectives of KSA’s Vision 2030 to develop the nation into a knowledge-based economy, the platform will offer its extensive selection of products and services in the country. AtlabShoponline has received a resoundingly positive response, leading to an increase in demand from both institutions and parents. Notably, 80 to 90 per cent of FIRST LEGO League (FLL) kits are purchased through AtlabShoponline, making it a preferred destination to get resources for such educational competitions.

Nilesh Korgaonkar, CEO of ATLAB, said: “Beyond conventional eCommerce platforms, AtlabShoponline is launching a customized approach for easy access to educational resources in KSA for an engaging learning experience. Backed by a team of educational experts, ATLAB works with schools to successfully incorporate new ideas into their courses. The GCC region is evolving and diversifying as a knowledge-based economy to create more private sector jobs for a young and growing population. Aligning to this development and to boost employment and economy, ATLAB provides STEAM based education experiences that encourage students’ creativity, innovation, and critical thinking abilities as a STEAM.org accredited organization.”

The Centena Group remains unwavering in its commitment to assisting customers in every stage of their educational journey. The group has a team in the field that can assist customers throughout their journey. It has further forged partnerships with various leading global companies in this domain to offer the right and best solutions and resources, tailoring them to the specific needs of customers in the region.

With a group of professionals and alliances with renowned companies, Centena Group ensures the provision of tailored resources and solutions, all of which effectively meets customers’ unique demands. ATLAB Shoponline’s debut in the KSA market is expected to strengthen Centena Group’s standing as the region’s pioneer in technological solutions and educational innovation.

About Centena Group

Centena Group, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate, is a leading player in the field of science, engineering, education, and technology solutions, focusing on offering state-of-the-art services in Marine Electronics, Security and Identification, Education, Industrial Process solutions, Life Analytical, Material Testing segments, and turnkey Laboratory solutions. For over 40 years, the company has leveraged innovative technologies to address prevalent challenges through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and brands including – Maritronics, EDGE, ScreenCheck, BRAVO, WOWRFID, ATLAB, Emphor DLAS, Emphor IPS, IEP, Petro Emphor, Auto ID systems, and LABSPACE. The Group’s global presence is reinforced by its vast network of principals, suppliers, customers, and offices around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Singapore, and the UK. The Centena® Group is certified for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018). The group has been a recipient of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Program and Dubai SME award, amidst numerous other prestigious global accolades.

