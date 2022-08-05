Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cashew Payments, the leading ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ provider in the region, has partnered with Sandy Beach Hotel & Resort in Fujairah to offer UAE residents the ultimate staycation option without breaking the bank. This new partnership is the first of its kind for Cashew, providing customers with further flexibility and financial opportunity to increase their purchasing power at checkout.

The staycation offering is the ultimate choice for those searching for a summer getaway, without the hassle of having to travel far and worry about the financial burdens an international trip may cost. Residents of the UAE can simply book their staycation at Sandy Beach Hotel through the website or in person at the resort and enjoy the financial benefits of paying for the stay in three interest-free installments. Whether the stay is one night long or a week-long getaway, guests are not limited with the help of cashew.

Ibtissam Ouassif, the Co-Founder of Cashew, comments, “We are looking forward to further strengthening our partnership with Sandy Beach Hotel as this is the first of many hotel partnerships to come, and we are continuing to expand our lending options to residents of the UAE in different forms. This is the perfect option for those in search of getting away this summer, with the help of cashew alleviating any financial burdens that may have occurred.”

Sandy Beach Hotel is nestled among the Indian Ocean and the Hajar Mountains in Fujairah and holds a breathtaking view of the famous Snoopy Island.

About Cashew Payments:

Cashew is one of the region’s leading “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) payment providers, offering consumers flexibility and financial opportunity to increase their purchasing power at checkout. Cashew is addressing the changing customer expectations, lending to those who seek an alternative to traditional credit options. By partnering with regional banks in the various locations where it operates, Cashew is able to offer a wider range of products such as longer tenure and higher ticket BNPL options for consumers. For more information, visit:

www.cashewpayments.com.