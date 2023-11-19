Capgemini, a business and technology transformation company, celebrated a momentous occasion today with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Global Delivery Center, nestled within the vibrant heart of Cairo at the prestigious Cairo Festival City. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate 1600 employees. The event was graced by the presence of HE. Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, HE. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Mr. Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group; and Eng. Hossam Seif Eldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt.

Set against the backdrop of technological advancements and the rapid growth of the digital landscape, the inauguration of Capgemini’s Global Delivery Center in Egypt symbolizes the company's commitment to innovation, excellence, and steadfast service to its clients.

The ceremony commenced with welcome remarks from Eng. Hossam Seifeldin, highlighting the significant role the Global Delivery Center plays in fostering and accelerating innovation for its clients, as well as in driving Egypt's offshoring industry forward. This was followed by a tour of the premises where the mistrial delegation gained valuable insights into the company's operations; including the digital transformation services that Capgemini offers to support a vast array of global clients across different industries from automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications to consumer products and hospitality. The ministerial delegation met with representatives from the Capgemini Egypt’s Young Professionals Program; an internship program that prepares new graduates for success in the evolving technology landscape through mentorship and on-the-job training.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini Group highlighted that the commencement of Capgemini’s global delivery center in Egypt strengthens the group’s commitment to providing bespoke solutions for its clients. With 23 best-in-class centers across the globe, Capgemini ensures greater flexibility and efficiency for its clients, while improving business processes.

Building on Capgemini’s vision to set a dynamic future, Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt explained that the company is aiming to employ more than 3,000 highly skilled professionals in partnership with the Egyptian Government by 2026. This commitment serves as a catalyst in propelling Egypt's flourishing offshoring industry forward.

Capgemini Egypt has achieved remarkable milestones throughout the year; The Global Delivery Centre (GDC) now operates 24/7, offers business and transformation services in more languages such as Turkish and German and caters to clients not just in Europe and the Middle East but also in North America.

The inauguration of Capgemini's headquarters in Cairo Festival City stands as a testament to Capgemini’s commitment to the country's growing technology landscape, fostering economic prosperity. Egypt was a natural choice due to its favorable business climate, abundance of skilled professionals, and technological alignment. Together, we will continue to drive digital transformation and deliver exceptional results.