Middle East: CAPEX.com, one of the leading fintech brokerage companies offering Forex & CFD products via online trading and investing services announced today that it has launched a new “Iftar for Cabs” initiative for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The charity campaign will see CAPEX.com’s Abu Dhabi-based employees give back and show their support to the local UAE community by distributing iftar gift bags to local taxi drivers from 5:30 pm on Thursday, 21st April 2022. The activity will take place along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, in front of the Marina Mall.

Abdelhadi Laabi, Chief Marketing Officer at CAPEX.com MENA, commented on the charity initiative: “Ramadan is an occasion to make even more of a difference than we usually do. This activity is an important opportunity to show our appreciation for the hard work the local UAE community puts in day and night. Especially our local Abu Dhabi cab drivers who work tirelessly to get us from A to B as quickly and safely as possible, 24 hours a day.”

He continued to say: “It was crucial for us to put CAPEX.com’s core values into action. After a tough few years for everyone worldwide, it is more important than ever for us to make 2022 the year we give back and show our appreciation for our local community. CAPEX.com places a huge amount of importance on giving back to our planet and doing good for people.”

CAPEX.com’s employees will be amongst those distributing the gift bags and will be personally supporting the cab drivers. CAPEX.com MENA has been operating under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority since 2020 and wants to show support and appreciation to the society they’re operating in through this campaign.

