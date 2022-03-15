RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced on Monday the working hours of banks during the holy month of Ramadan. SAMA also announced Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha holidays.



Banks will work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Ramadan.



Working hours for foreign exchange centers will be six flexible hours, starting 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.



Meanwhile, Eid Al-Fitr holiday will start by the end of work on Thursday, April 28, with banks resuming work on Sunday, May 8.



Eid Al-Adha holiday will begin by the end of work on Wednesday, July 6, with work recommencing on Wednesday, July 13.



Bank offices and branches will remain open in Makkah and Madinah throughout the Hajj season, including weekends, to extend services to the pilgrims.

