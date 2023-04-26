Dubai – Caffè Vergnano, Italy’s oldest coffee roasting company, is bringing the flavour and passion of authentic Italian coffee to the UAE. With over 140 years’ experience, Caffe’ Vergnano not only provides its partners with the world’s finest coffee blends, it introduces their customers to the unique and life affirming experience of authentic Italian Espresso.

Founded in 1882 in Piedmont, Italy, Caffe’ Vergnano is still a family business now run by the 4th generation of the family.

Only the finest coffee beans are meticulously selected from America, Africa and Asia then roasted and blended to become Caffe’ Vergnano. The slow and traditional roasting process still takes place, origin by origin, in Italy following the company’s traditional method and retaining the aroma of each and every bean.

As Caffè Vergnano CEO, Carolina Vergnano, comments: “The United Arab Emirates joins over 90 countries in which customers can now experience and enjoy Caffè Vergnano and we look forward to expanding our presence in the region. At Caffè Vergnano we still retain the same care and passion as our founders did 140 years ago, and our mission is now to bring the authentic Italian coffee experience to the finest restaurants and luxury hotels in the region, and around the world.

“Partnering with Caffe’ Vergnano not only means being able to offer an enhanced hospitality experience to customers. It gives those fine restaurants and hotels access to all the elements that make the experience of our coffee so special – from superior coffee blends to rigorous quality control and expert barista training. Everything needed to prepare and serve an authentic Italian espresso and, in my opinion, that’s priceless!”

Caffe’ Vergnano has chosen STREE as its exclusive distributor in the region, for its excellent knowledge of the market and expert service. This includes: consulting with customers regarding coffee blend choice; assessing the ideal offering for every location, on premises testing; providing fine espresso machines; 24/7 expert support and servicing; practical and theoretical Barista training. Basically everything you need to serve a perfect cup of Italian espresso!

“STREE’s expertise, service and local knowledge, combined with Caffe’ Vergnano’s superb product and heritage provides clients with an irresistible combination,” says Fatima Lebdar, Hospitality Manager of STREE.

“It’s a pleasure working with Caffe’ Vergnano to introduce such a wonderful authentic Italian brand to the UAE. A great coffee can transform a restaurant or hotel experience, it’s a sign of quality and attention to detail, and there’s no better coffee experience than a Caffe’ Vergnano!” continues Fatima Lebdar.

The Caffe’ Vergnano Horeca range includes two lines, the CLASSIC LINE and the 1882 LINE, created to satisfy different volume requirements and flavour profile preferences. The Caffe’ Vergnano Classic Line is packed in 1kg bags and available in 8 different blends including Decaf and Bio; and the 1882 LINE includes 3 blends made with the world’s best coffee varieties, packed innovative 2.5 kg containers made from 100% recycled PET.

About Caffè Vergnano

Caffè Vergnano is one of the oldest Italian coffee roasting companies. Founded in 1882 and lovingly nurtured by the Vergnano family for nearly 140 years, the brand champions authentic Italian espresso around the world. Bringing the finest Italian flavour and aroma to every cup. The secret of Caffè Vergnano is the respect its shows for its raw materials, and the slow and traditional roasting that enhances every element of its coffee.

Caffè Vergnano blends can be found around the world in the best hotels, cafés and bars, and in over 170 Caffè Vergnano 1882 stores across the globe. Caffè Vergnano currently exports its products to over 90 countries.

