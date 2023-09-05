Initial data from multi-award winning, outstanding school in Bahrain, is part of a much broader study of more than 14,000 students across 12 countries

Data from across the global pilot notes the majority of students using the tool feel AI has helped their progression, and the majority of teachers recommend it as a good tool for learning

In line with the National Development Strategy: Bahrain Vision 2030, the British School of Bahrain is embracing the use of AI in education

Manama: Inspired Education Group, the leading global group of premium schools, has announced the results of a pilot programme of AI technology in everyday teaching and learning for secondary school students. In a national first, the programme, which saw the Inspired AI platform used by pilot group of 160 students at BSB, has demonstrating that participating students saw an improvement in performance of 4.6 percentage points on average. The success of the pilot means Inspired AI will continue to be rolled out to the wider BSB school community.

The Inspired AI platform leverages artificial intelligence to create bespoke ‘pathways’ for students across both their classwork and homework, whilst at the same time providing real-time analytics and recommendations to both teachers and parents. Inspired AI uses initial ‘diagnostic’ testing to assess an individual student’s respective strengths and weaknesses and, using this data, then creates tailored exercises and modules for each student across subjects including English, Maths and Science.

These individualised ‘pathways’ ensure a student’s specific weaknesses are addressed and improved upon, whilst at the same time further amplifying their strengths across each subject. Notably, students involved in the broader international study saw, on average, the greatest improvement in performance across Biology, 10.6 percentage points, and Chemistry, 9.4 percentage points.

John Maguire, Executive Headmaster, British School of Bahrain, commented: “The British School of Bahrain has an enviable reputation for innovation and adopting technology to support learning. This ethos has strengthened our position as the leading British school within the country. Embracing AI aligns with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s unrivalled commitment to educational excellence, especially with Bahrain holding the region’s longest-established education system. We can see a glimpse into the future of education, where innovation drives us towards greater academic achievement, and we’re excited to see what more we can do with it in the future."

In its everyday usage in schools, the Inspired AI platform serves three primary purposes. Firstly, accelerating learning for students through intelligent personalisation. Secondly, the platform also reduces the workload for teachers, particularly in terms of marking, analysis, and resource creation. Finally, Inspired AI also compliments and enhances the work of teachers, by providing actionable insights on individual students and flagging interventions where needed.

In October 2019, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, emphasised the importance of an AI-driven national plan to embrace the digital economy, marking the beginning of a transformative journey. Bahrain's significant financial sector, telecom giants, and energy companies have continued to drive innovation on a global scale, while its position as a regional cloud computing hub provides a strong foundation for technological advancement.

Recognising the vital role of education in shaping the future, Bahrain has made remarkable strides in integrating AI into its educational landscape. The nation's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and IT startups is now complemented by a renewed focus on AI education at all levels. The Bahrain Economic Development Board and Information and eGovernment Authority are working closely with the education sector to infuse AI concepts into curricula, ensuring that students are well-prepared for the digital era.

Lorna Drennan, Head of Year 5 and Upper Juniors Computing in the BSB Junior School, added: "Inspired AI is more than just a tool – it's a partner in learning. We kickstart students' journeys with diagnostic exercises, empowering them to learn anytime, anywhere, breaking free from classroom constraints. With Inspired AI, we can tailor class tasks, homework, and assessments to each student's unique needs, while allowing teachers to quickly harness large datasets and uncover valuable insights. Its intuitive interface and ability to quickly process vast amounts of data has saved me countless hours and allowed me to make more informed decisions. It's not just tech; it's a guide to excellence. I look forward to continuing to use it in the future to maximise my potential as a teacher. "

As the leading global group of premium schools, Inspired Education Group schools currently educate more than 80,000 students across over 111 schools in 6 continents – providing a best-in-class learning experience from Year 1 to Year 13. Inspired’s Three Pillars approach to educational philosophy, equally focused on academic excellence, performing and creative arts and sports is proven to provide a holistic, world-class education. Over 90% of Inspired graduates go on to their first-choice university, with alumni attending leading universities worldwide, including Harvard, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge and University College London.

