Abu Dhabi, UAE – Brink’s, a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, has agreed a strategic joint venture (JV) with Meedaf, the ADGM-licensed entity launched in April 2025 to serve financial institutions across the GCC.

Under the terms of the JV, the Brink’s-Meedaf alliance will revolutionize the UAE and wider region’s cash management and ATM managed services industry, ushering in a new era of efficiency, security, and innovation.

As the first strategic partnership in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region on the Meedaf platform, the new joint venture with Brink’s will empower financial institutions’ innovation potential by harnessing Brink’s global technology, infrastructure, and operational expertise to establish elevated standards in cash management and ATM managed services throughout the UAE and beyond.

The collaboration will deliver fully integrated solutions encompassing cash-in-transit, money processing, ATM managed services, and digital retail solutions, including deposit machines, cash recyclers, and kiosks. Through the integration of advanced technologies, businesses can enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs across their cash ecosystem.

Brink’s brings decades of global experience in managing complex, high-volume operations, coupled with proprietary systems that optimize route planning, crew deployment, and cash centre performance. These advanced capabilities are now seamlessly integrated into Meedaf’s offerings, enabling financial institutions to reduce complexity, enhance consistency, and streamline day-to-day operations.

Meanwhile, Meedaf’s unparalleled regional experience will enable the joint venture to include cutting-edge technologies and advanced capabilities to ensure smarter, more secure operations and control across the entire cash ecosystem.

Nader Antar, EVP and President, Brink’s IMEA and APAC and Brink’s Global Services, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to collaborate with Meedaf to create a truly transformative service model. By providing a uniquely competitive value proposition, superior services, and solutions bridging physical and digital commerce, we aim to set a new standard in the UAE market for cash management, digital retail solutions and ATM management services.”

Following its launch in the UAE, this strategic joint venture is set to transform the regional industry, driving operational transformation that combines innovative solutions with industry-leading standards. It also marks a major step forward in Meedaf’s expansion into key regional markets

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Managing Director at Meedaf, commented: "Our joint venture with Brink’s underscores Meedaf’s unwavering commitment to revolutionizing financial services through cutting-edge innovation and strategic alliances. By harnessing Brink’s unparalleled global expertise in cash management, we are poised to deliver exceptional operational efficiency and security to financial institutions across the region. This collaboration represents a pivotal stride towards realizing our vision of a more agile and resilient financial ecosystem, setting new benchmarks for excellence and transforming the landscape of financial services in the UAE.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 51 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call +1-804-289-9709.

About Meedaf

Based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Meedaf is a financial services platform with interests in a portfolio of companies that provide institutions across the GCC with advanced financial, automation, security and operational solutions. Our offerings allow clients across the financial ecosystem to reduce costs, improve efficiency and unlock greater value. Visit www.meedaf.com for more information



Brink’s UAE

Windalyn Goma

windalyn.g@actionprgroup.com

+971 521655369