Bridgestone Group, a global leader in tyres and rubber providing solutions, joined hands with Al Masaood TBA and Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) to participate in the latter’s Road Safety Event to educate motorists and emphasise the importance of tyre maintenance for safe mobility. The event, which was attended by the Abu Dhabi Police, and several other key participants, was held in conjunction with the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims on November 21, 2022.

The event, which was organised by ITC, an Abu Dhabi government entity, was an opportunity for Bridgestone to highlight the importance of regular and quality tyre maintenance for motorists, as part of its CSR initiatives to raise customer awareness. During its participation, the company shared insights into how tyre quality and use can have a significant impact on fuel consumption and emissions, as well as how their performance and ride comfort on loose or wet roads are also affected by their inflation pressure, along with other key takeaways relating to the sector. Al Masaood TBA is the official distributor of Bridgestone in Abu Dhabi.

Given the company's foundation as a tyre manufacturer, Bridgestone Group comprehends the importance of road safety for mobility systems and societal resilience. Moreover, the initiative aligned with the company’s E8 Commitment – ‘Ease: Committed to bringing comfort and peace of mind to mobility life’ and ‘Empowerment: Committed to contributing to a society that ensures accessibility and dignity for all.’

Stefano Sanchini, Regional Managing Director, Bridgestone Middle East and Africa, said: “At Bridgestone, we are committed to improving road safety not only through the development of high-quality products and innovative solutions, but also by educating motorists and raising awareness within the community. Our discussions at the event focused on promoting relevant and important initiatives, best practices, and addressing the difficulties we currently face in our strategies. ITC provided us with an ideal forum for exchanging knowledge that would help accelerate our joint efforts to prevent accidents and injuries, as well as foster collaboration between the industry's brightest minds.”

Salah Adib, General Manager of Al Masaood Tyres Batteries and Accessories Division said: “The tyre performance and handling on the road, as well as its safety, effectiveness, and ride comfort, can be severely impacted by age, wear, and tear as well as inflation pressure. Therefore, it's essential to do preventive tire maintenance to boost efficiency and reduce vehicle downtime, which enhances safety and profitability. With the right inflation pressure, tires will perform better, deteriorate less frequently, and increase vehicle fuel efficiency. By educating drivers about the regulations governing truck tyre checks, we hope to improve fleet and mobility performance with the help of this tyre safety campaign. At Al Masaood TBA, we are committed to raising awareness within the community about the road safety in line with the objective of the Abu Dhabi government to offer a safe and sustainable transport network in the Emirate.”

The Bridgestone Group regularly hosts and participates in events like road safety training for employees and local communities. The company, which has transformed itself to become a major player in the global mobility ecosystem, embodies its passion for safety and comfort through setting new standards of technological advancements, offering high-quality products, and raising awareness of road safety in the region and worldwide.

