Dubai, United Arab Emirates – A ground-breaking new treatment protocol to help restore brain function in post-stroke and traumatic brain injury patients was introduced to Dubai healthcare professionals this week. The announcement was made by Aviv Clinics Dubai, hosting a medical conference under the Continuing Medical Education (CME) accreditation program of the Dubai Health Authority.

Aviv Clinics provided fully documented evidence of the use of their proprietary Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to improve the cognitive and physical performance of people suffering from stroke and traumatic brain injuries, regardless of the severity of their condition. Aviv’s new medical protocol improves neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to adapt in response to an injury or disease, and reactivates neurogenesis, the regeneration of nerve cells in the brain.

The need for the new treatment is significant. In UAE, stroke is the second leading cause of disability after road accidents. Every year, 8,000 to 10,000 people suffer from strokes with up to 50% of stroke survivors suffering from some form of motor disfunction or brain impairment. Patients undergoing the Aviv Clinics treatment protocol have reported greatly improved personal confidence and overall quality of life. Cognitive improvements include better attention memory and focus, improved decision process and sharpness and other cognitive capabilities. Physical improvements include increase in energy, power, stamina, coordination and balance as well as reduced and improved quality of sleep.

This week’s breakthrough announcement reflects the shared commitment of Aviv Clinic’s medical researchers, DP World and the Dubai Health Authority to bring world-class healthcare innovation to UAE.

Aviv Clinics have invested for more than 15 years in developing and clinically trialling HBOT and at this week’s conference introduced attending physicians to their unique treatment protocol which involves patients breathing pure oxygen in a special room known as an HBOT suite.

DP World established Aviv Clinics Dubai as a wholly owned subsidiary to bring this highly specialised technology and treatment program to UAE, contributing to Dubai’s position as the MENA preeminent destination for healthcare innovation, investment and quality of care.

The Dubai Health Authority CME conferences provide the platform to enable healthcare professionals to stay up to date with the latest treatment protocols and in this case, to become aware of the full potential of Aviv Clinics.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO and Chairman of Aviv Clinics Dubai commented “Our vision in bringing Aviv Clinics to the UAE is to give our healthcare professionals across Dubai, UAE and the region access to a truly unique and breakthrough treatment protocol that has the proven ability to improve brain function for people dealing with a wide range of conditions.”

Speaking at the conference, Dr Moin Fikree, Medical Director, Rashid Hospital Trauma Center, explained “With people living longer, treatment protocols like Aviv Clinics Dubai can help improve the quality of life for people who are living with the after-effects of stroke, traumatic brain injury and a range of brain and age-related conditions.”

