Dubai, UAE:– Embark on an exciting culinary journey bursting with exquisite Lebanese flavours as Bosta, the latest trending food concept launches in Dubai. Lebanese enthusiasts and foodies can now enjoy their favourite dishes delivered whenever their craving hits.

Being a homage to Lebanese cuisine, Bosta offers a wide variety of dishes that are a reflection of the hidden culinary gems located in the cities and villages of Lebanon. Boasting authentic dishes with a contemporary touch, the menu transports you straight to the land.

Bosta is a social experience beyond compare. Whether you want to kick off the weekend with friends or host a lively dinner gathering, Bosta delivers an unparalleled experience for families, friends and colleagues. A variety of sharing platters and culinary classics from Lebanon are specially curated and ready to be delivered straight to your doorstep, ensuring a sharing experience like no other.

The exciting new Lebanese Street food concept also brings an innovative touch to every dining experience. Along with a range of tempting appetizers and main course dishes to choose from, customers can also indulge in show stopping desserts including Halawa Cheesecake – Lebanese Halwa flavoured cheesecake and Ghazlit Tamriyeh – a semolina fried pie topped with cotton candy floss.

Fadi Mattar, Managing Director of Kloud C, the management company of Bosta, comments, “We are truly excited to have launched Bosta in Dubai for the first time. We hope to expand our audience by bringing the best culinary dishes from Lebanon to Dubai. With a press of a button, our customers in the city can enjoy a taste of Lebanon in the comfort of their own homes.”

Bosta is available on all delivery platforms including Careem, Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo and Radyes.

@bosta.lebanese.street.food

About Bosta Dubai

