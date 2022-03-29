Cairo, Egypt:– BASF, the world’s leading chemical company, continues to collaborate with INJAZ Egypt, for the third consecutive year, to provide the “Innovation Camp” program to public university students across Egypt.

The “Innovation Camp” program targets university students aged between 17 to 21 years. Its core objective is to promote the concept of entrepreneurship and develop the participants’ innovation skills as the program teaches the main concepts of entrepreneurship, as well as the basic tools needed to start up a business. The students receive training by qualified INJAZ trainers with the necessary experience to guide science and chemical engineering students, helping to equip the youth with the necessary knowledge, skills, and insights to create and refine entrepreneurial ideas and prepare them for the job market.

The program is in line with BASF's vision to empower youth around the globe to start their careers in the best manner possible and to prepare them for future jobs.

Speaking about the program, Xavier Verfaillie, BASF’s Managing Director for BASF Egypt, Sudan, and the Levant said: “BASF’s commitment to empowering youth is one of our top priorities. In order to build the next generations’ capabilities in the field of chemistry, we are pleased to continue our partnership with INJAZ Egypt in the Student Entrepreneurship Development Program. Our partnership with civil society organizations is our social commitment to developing Egyptian entrepreneurs’ ideas to build a more sustainable future,” he said. "I was delighted with the interaction of the students participating in the program, which supports our vision of the potential and capacity of youth to address varied challenges through innovation and creativity tools,” he added.

Marwa Morsy, INJAZ Egypt’s Managing Director said: “Over the last three years, we have managed to train more than 1,000 male and female students through the “Innovation Camp” program in collaboration with BASF. We aim to increase young people’s skills to become more innovative business leaders in specialized areas and empower them to contribute to the creation of effective sustainable solutions to their community's problems."

-Ends-

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €78.6 billion in 2021. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

BASF in the Middle East

BASF has been active in the Middle East for more than a century, supplying and customizing its solutions for almost every industry, mainly construction, chemicals & plastics, energy & resources, water, consumer goods, agriculture, and the feed and food industry. During this time, we have established our presence in seven countries, namely in Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with an office in Abu Dhabi. BASF’s Dubai office serves as the regional Head Office and Service Platform for the Middle East. With close to 300 employees in the region, BASF works cohesively to meet the local market demands towards its corporate purpose to “create chemistry for a sustainable future”.