Dubai, UAE – BinSulaiman Group - OBS, a renowned UAE family business founded by Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, has been honored with the prestigious “Fastest Growing Company of the Year 2023” award. This recognition comes as a testament to the company’s exceptional growth, innovative business practices, and commitment to quality.

BinSulaiman Group – OBS is a privately held, diversified group with operations in the Middle East, UK, and emerging markets with enduring business partnerships. It has expanded into a diverse conglomerate/business group, leading in industries such as Automotive Aftermarket Services & Products, Lifestyle, Luxury Retail, F&B, Real Estate, Global Logistics, Trading, FMCG, Investments, Leisure, Healthcare, & Consulting.

The “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” award is given to businesses that demonstrate significant growth, sustainability, and contribution to the economy. BinSulaiman Group – OBS’s achievement is especially remarkable considering the challenging global economic climate.

Dr. Omar BinSulaiman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group - OBS, stated, “We are deeply honored to receive this award. It reflects our team’s hard work, dedication, and the entrepreneurial spirit that has been the cornerstone of our family business since its inception. Our growth is a result of our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and our ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.”

BinSulaiman Group - OBS has sought to achieve the highest rates of growth thanks to the innovation and sustainability that applies to all the group’s companies to ensure success at the global level at a rapid and unprecedented pace for the group. The fastest-growing divisions at the BinSulaiman Group – OBS are their Lifestyle division, which has the exclusive distribution rights to leading global luxury and artistic perfume brands including Maison Francis Kurkdjian, makers of Baccarat, and Maison Origine - a French brand, makers of Rawdah, Maison Crivelli, to name a few. Under their Retail division, they have Scentitude, the only boutique-style stores with an online presence in the region dedicated exclusively to artistic and luxury perfume brands like Creed, Memo, MFK Baccarat, Maison Origine, Maison Crivelli, and Nishane.

Their F&B division owns the global brand illy Caffès, an Italian coffee brand in the UAE, and soon to be rolling out in KSA. The FMCG division, which has the Japanese confectionery and commodity brand Zen, and DR. O, a luxury personal care brand, witnessed the fastest growth rates among sectors in the markets here in the UAE and the region. In 2024, the company aims to expand into America and China, as they are huge markets that cannot be ignored.

Looking ahead, BinSulaiman Group - OBS aims to continue its growth trajectory, with plans to expand into new markets and sectors. This award not only celebrates the company’s past achievements but also sets a promising tone for its future endeavors.