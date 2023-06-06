Awards programme for construction inspired by Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

New categories honour retrofit projects and initiatives driving circularity in construction as well as preserving cultural heritage

An independent and international panel of 50 renowned industry experts to judge the awards

Awards entry deadline is 21 July 2023

Dubai, UAE: Celebrating the achievements and transformation of the construction industry in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), entries have now opened for Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2023. Returning for its 3rd edition and hosted during Big 5 Global, this year the highly competitive awards recognize innovation, sustainable development, technology, and digital achievements in the construction industry in 19 comprehensive categories.

"Big 5 Global Impact Awards have become an integral part of the industry's calendar. The awards have become synonymous with the growth and development of the construction industry, and we are pleased to see the inspiration they have had in recognizing and encouraging innovation and excellence," said Ben Greenish, Senior Vice President – Construction at dmg events.

Since its launch in 2021, Big 5 Global Impact Awards have been serving as a platform to showcase sustainable practices and innovation in the construction industry, contributing to the global effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Through Big 5 Global Impact Awards, we celebrate the visionaries and innovators who are transforming the construction industry. It is an honour to be a judge and witness firsthand the incredible impact these projects are having on our world, at a time when creating sustainable buildings and infrastructure is complex but a top-most priority for the industry," said His Excellency Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change and Environment UAE.

The awards are aligned with the goals of COP28 in uniting for climate action and recognize companies, projects, and individuals who make significant contributions to carbon emissions reduction, promoting sustainable practices, driving circularity in construction and retrofit projects.

"We are proud that our awards support the objectives of COP28, which seeks to accelerate global action towards a sustainable and resilient future. By recognizing innovative and sustainable practices within the construction sector, we hope to inspire others to take action and make a positive impact in the industry,” said Greenish.

Victoria Burrows, Director Advancing Net Zero, World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), emphasized the need to deliver integrated sustainability solutions that address whole life carbon emissions of existing and new buildings. This will enable the development of resilient, healthy, equitable and sustainable built environments for everyone, everywhere.

Burrows said: “To keep a 1.5°C future alive, from 2030 all new buildings, infrastructure and renovations must have at least 40% less embodied carbon and all new buildings must be net zero operational carbon. We are seeing some meaningful frontrunner action from actors across the value chain, including policymakers, to accelerate action towards this vision — but more must be done, and faster.”

This year, three new categories have been introduced under Big 5 Global Impact Awards: Circularity Initiative of the Year; Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year; and Retrofit Project of the Year.

“By introducing new categories that reflect the breadth and depth of the construction value chain, we can ensure that all stakeholders - from project owners, architects and engineers to contractors and retrofitting companies - are given the recognition they deserve for their contribution to building a better future,” added Greenish.

Every year, Big 5 Global Impact Awards have been judged by an independent and international panel of renowned industry experts, including government officials and leaders, ensuring that the winners are chosen based on merit and excellence. “The fact that the awards continue to attract top-quality entries and support from industry professionals is a testament to its credibility,” said Greenish.

The award categories for Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2023 are:

Circularity Initiative of the Year (NEW)

Conservation & Heritage Initiative of the Year (NEW)

Retrofit Project of the Year (NEW)

Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Sustainable Construction Organization of the Year

Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Workforce of the Future Initiative

Community of the Future

Sustainable Construction Project of the Year

Digital Transformation of the Year

Digitalization Project of the Year

Best Use of Technology

Digital Twin Project of the Year

Prefabrication & Modular Construction Project of the Year

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Innovative Construction Organization of the Year

Technology Leader of the Year

Partnership of the Year

Carbon Net-Zero Initiative of the Year

In 2022, the annual awards clocked hundreds of entries from across 20 countries, as 18 winners were selected, following a comprehensive judging process by an international, independent judging panel. Last year, the Dubai Metro Route 2020 project, by the Acciona & Gulermak joint venture, was chosen as ‘Sustainable Construction Project of the Year’ while the sustainable revitalization of traditional rainwater harvesting at India’s Bansilal Pet Step Well – a joint venture between Kshetra Consultants and The Rainwater Project – was declared ‘Sustainable Initiative of the Year’. The ‘Workforce of the Future Initiative’ accolade was taken home by HK Consulting for its integration of BIM into the national academic curriculum. As well as Tamimi Global scooped the ‘Off-Site Project of the Year’ award for its NEOM Community Expansion 2.

Diversity and inclusion are tremendous assets to any company's sustainability efforts. They improve productivity and efficiency, support better decision-making, and make it easier to adopt structural and operational changes. Last year, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) took home the Award for Inclusion & Diversity. “The success of the award has helped us to double the size of our Dubai-based team and communicate the fact that we’re serious about equity, diversity and inclusion in our workplace. In addition to helping us attract talented individuals through hiring who are like-minded in valuing DEI, the award has helped us to promote and position our local presence here significantly,” said Hannah Fisher, Middle East Practice Lead at SOM.

Entries for Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2023 are now open and will close on 21 July 2023. The shortlist will be revealed in September and the winners will be announced during an exciting ceremony on 5 December in Dubai.

“As it returns with another edition of recognition, we believe that Big 5 Global Impact Awards provide a unique opportunity for the industry to come together and celebrate best practice and achievements, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in the years to come,” concluded Greenish.

For more information about the awards and to submit your nomination, visit Big 5 Global Impact Awards website: https://www.big5global.com/the-big-5-impact-awards/

About Big 5 Global

With a 43-year legacy, Big 5 Global is the largest and most influential building and construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the annual meeting hub for the global construction industry.

Taking place from December 4-7, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Big 5 Global attracts 68,000+ global attendees from over 150 countries and 2,200+ exhibitors to UAE every year and has provided an unparalleled platform for the industry to build new business, expand international networks and learn from leading innovators from around the world driving positive business environments and societal change.

Big 5 Global covers the full construction cycle across dedicated sectors and eight specialized events enabling industry professionals to source worldwide building solutions for every stage of construction: The Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, Windows, Doors and Facades Event, Gulf Glass, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo.

The event includes high-level summits, CPD-certified workshops, and Big 5 Global Impact Awards to foster collaboration, support best practices and provide effective solutions to today’s industry challenges.

Big 5 Global is organized by dmg events and is free to attend for all pre-registered visitors.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of trade magazines and information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

With a presence in over 25 countries and organizing more than 80 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, and transportation sectors.

To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, and Singapore. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees.

Our flagship events include the Big 5 Global, The Hotel Show, INDEX, ADIPEC and Gastech. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

Founded in 1989, dmg events is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT, www.dmgt.co.uk).

For media queries contact:

Ranju Warrier, Head of Communications – Construction, dmg events

ranjuwarrier@dmgevents.com

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

E-mail : james.lakie@shamalcomms.com