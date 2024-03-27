The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) announced a strategic partnership with the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (CIIF) to launch the 8th Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (IFLP), which will take place from 11th to 16th August 2024 at Clare College in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The Cambridge IFLP is a prestigious initiative designed to provide participants with comprehensive insights into the principles, practices, and challenges of Islamic finance. The programme aims to identify and develop individuals with exceptional leadership potential, equipping them with the skills and competencies required to navigate the complexities of the Islamic finance industry.

The five-day programme includes a comprehensive curriculum covering leadership skills through various knowledge-sharing sessions, interviews and technical activities with prominent scholars and leaders from different parts of the globe.

Clare College, one of the oldest and most prestigious colleges at the University of Cambridge, provides an ideal venue for this programme. The historic surroundings and academic atmosphere of Clare College are expected to enhance the learning experience and provide participants with an immersive educational environment.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with CIIF for this groundbreaking programme. The Cambridge IFLP will offer participants a unique opportunity to enhance their understanding of Islamic finance and develop the necessary leadership skills to contribute to the growth and development of the industry. This partnership reflects the BIBF’s commitment to delivering high-quality education and training programmes that address the evolving needs of the financial sector."

Prof. Dr. Humayon Dar, Director General of Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, added, "We are honored to join forces with BIBF to deliver the Cambridge IFLP. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide world-class education in Islamic finance and contribute to the professional development of individuals in the industry. We look forward to welcoming participants to Clare College and providing them with an enriching and transformative learning experience."

Dr. Rizwan Malik, Head of the Islamic Finance Centre at BIBF will be the Programme Director for this highly sought-after Islamic finance leadership programme.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain.

It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global footprint.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment and training in the following areas:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Finance,

Executive Development,

Academic Studies,

Leadership and Management,

Insurance,

Digital Transformation and Project Management.

About Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (Cambridge-IIF)

The Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance (Cambridge-IIF), based in the United Kingdom, significantly contributes to the global Islamic banking and finance industry. As an independent research centre, it leverages the academic prowess of Cambridge to engage in diverse research initiatives, particularly in regions where Islamic finance is fundamental to the economy. The institute is famed for its pivotal publications, including the Global Islamic Finance Report (GIFR), the Islamic Wealth Management Report, and the Islamic Finance Review (ISFIRE), each offering vital insights and analyses to professionals and institutions worldwide.

In addition to its research contributions, Cambridge-IIF underscores its commitment to professional development through educational programmes such as the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge-IFLP) and the Cambridge Islamic Finance Structuring Master (Cambridge IFSM). These programmes are designed to enhance leadership and technical skills within the Islamic finance sector. Furthermore, in collaboration with Cambridge IFA, the institute supports the WOMANi Report, promoting female achievements in Islamic business and finance. Together, these initiatives highlight Cambridge-IIF’s role in fostering innovation and excellence in the Islamic financial services industry.

