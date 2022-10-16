Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber has signed a partnership agreement with Faalyat to support the Arab International Cybersecurity Summit (AICS), as the event’s Security Transformation Partner.

Faalyat, Bahrain based Event Management Company and Messe Frankfurt, one of the world’s leading trade fair, congress and event organisers, are the joint organisers for the event, which will take place from 6 - 8 December 2022, at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The partnership signing took place at Batelco’s Headquarters, with Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Duaij Al Khalifa and Faalyat Managing Director & Board Member Amal Almurbati signing the agreement.

Beyon Cyber, a subsidiary of Batelco, is focused on offering advanced end-to-end cyber-security solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

The Arab International Cybersecurity Summit will be the largest gathering of cybersecurity professional’s in-country and will connect global leaders in the Cyber and InfoSec community from around the globe.

The event will be co-hosted by The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) whose core objective is to create a safe and resilient cyber infrastructure in Bahrain that enables citizens to fulfil their aspirations and empowers businesses to thrive. The Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Cyber Security Strategy and 2030 vision will be at the very heart of this unique event.

Faalyat Managing Director and Board Member Amal Almurbati said, “We’re excited and proud to have Beyon Cyber as The Security Transformation Partner and as one of the prominent partners of the event. We highly appreciate their support and commitment to the event’s ground-breaking first edition. We are looking forward to having local and international attendance, promoting and highlighting local initiatives and advising on the discussion themes most important to Bahrain industry.”

Speaking following the signing of the partnership, Beyon Cyber’s CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Duaij Al Khalifa stated, “We’re delighted to take part in the event held under the patronage of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. This event is evidence that cybersecurity has been rightfully elevated to a high order of priority within governments and business sectors across the Arab world, both of whom are spending significant time and effort to secure the digital environment.”

“The event provides valuable insights and direction on how the public and private sectors can consistently understand and address these emerging digital risks, in order to best protect their operations. At Beyon Cyber, we are vested in continuing to help and build new and advanced cyber security solutions that deliver unparalleled value to our clients, and are excited to showcase our portfolio at AICS,” Dr. Shaikh Khalid added.

General information on the event, schedule and participation can be found on https://www.arab-cybersecurity.com

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Batelco Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@btc.com.bh