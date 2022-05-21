(Manama, Bahrain) - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has become one of the first institutions to obtain the ISO 27001 certificate, the international standard for managing information security.

The BENEFIT Company has been accredited with the ISO 27001 certification for information security management system (ISMS) in recognition of BENEFIT's ongoing efforts to fully secure all information assets.

ISO 27001 has become the international standard for managing information security, as it enables organizations to manage the security of assets such as financial information, intellectual property, employee details or information entrusted by third parties. ISO 27001 Standard is recognized worldwide as an indication that the ISMS is aligned with information security best practices, and BENEFIT has applied the ISO 27001 standards to all sectors of the company without exception.

BENEFIT’s Head of Information Security & Risk Management, Mr. Ali Beshara commented on this achievement, “Security is at the forefront of every action we take. At BENEFIT, we recognize the significance of data and understand that data protection is of paramount importance. Achieving ISO 27001 certification is an outstanding achievement that reflects our team’s consistent efforts to establish secure guidelines and protocols in every layer of our business.

He added, “Achieving this certification comes at a critical time where the marketplace has heightened sensitivity to cyber threats, and we will continue to meet these standards to better serve our consumers. This is a testament to BENEFIT’s commitment to go above and beyond when it comes to security.”

This achievement is yet another key milestone. BENEFIT recognizes the significance of data protection and responding to evolving security threats. BENEFIT continues to invest in the management of information security.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – includes operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Internet Banking (IB), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal and recently national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.benefit.bh