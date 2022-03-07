Plant will produce enough hydrogen to fuel over 300 trucks and buses a day

Green hydrogen will be produced at a significantly lower cost than diesel and be sufficient for a large fleet of trucks and busses

Both companies work together to establish more facilities in the region

Facility will also produce high-grade activated carbon for environmental use

Dubai, UAE: BEEAH Energy, a subsidiary of BEEAH Group, the Middle East’s leading sustainability pioneer, and UK-based Chinook Sciences, have signed an official agreement to commence the development of the region’s first waste-to-hydrogen plant to produce combined low-cost ground-breaking green hydrogen and high-quality activated carbon.

The official signing took place at the UK Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Her Majesty’s Consul General for Dubai, as well as other dignitaries from the UK and UAE.

Building on its commitment for zero-waste cities and clean energy solutions, this project further demonstrates how BEEAH can address the twin challenge of unrecyclable waste and contributing to green mobility simultaneously.

Non-recyclable waste wood and plastic will be processed using Chinook RODECS gasification and pyrolysis technology, which will produce up to 18,000kg of green hydrogen a day at full operational capacity.

HE Khaled Al Huraimel Group CEO of BEEAH said: “As a sustainability leader in the Middle East, we are excited to be creating the first waste-to-hydrogen solution in the region and support the UAE government in its hydrogen economy ambitions, energy diversification and decarbonisation efforts.”

The UAE announced at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference last November that it’s setting a target of a 25% global market share of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030.

He added, “BEEAH has always recognised the value of energy recovery from waste, and this new project will not only showcase the potential of waste-to-hydrogen, but it will also support a circular economy across multiple fronts throughout the region.”

Production of the green hydrogen will be significantly cheaper than that of fossil fuels. The plant will host a hydrogen fuelling station, equipped to provide enough fuel cell grade hydrogen for several large trucks and buses every day.

Dr. Rifat Chalabi, Chairman and co-founder of Chinook Sciences Group said: “We are excited to work with BEEAH Energy and use our patented RODECS gasification and pyrolysis technology in the UAE to produce fuel-cell grade hydrogen for their fleet. The technology breaks down hydrocarbons from waste through advanced thermal treatment to release and recover green hydrogen. Then, when the green hydrogen is used in vehicles, it emits only water as a by-product.”

The cost-efficiency and delivery of the green hydrogen comes from Chinook’s patented RODECS technology. Additionally, the plant’s unique operational concept allows it to run profitably even during a time that the hydrogen market is still developing. This will be achieved in the early months of operation by relying entirely on the production of the plant’s secondary revenue stream of activated carbon. The high-grade activated carbon produced will be used for environmental purposes as a high-grade filtration media to clean water resources and air, filtering harmful pollutants, including pathogens and viruses.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Her Majesty’s Consul General for Dubai, said: “The partnership between Chinook Sciences and BEEAH Energy to develop the region’s first Waste-to-Hydrogen plant is a fantastic example of UK and UAE innovation and ambition, contributing to the sustainable economic growth of both nations.”

As the hydrogen market start to grow the plant will gradually switch more of its operational hours away from activated carbon and toward green hydrogen production to meet hydrogen requirements.

Hailed as the “fuel of the future”, global demand for green hydrogen is rapidly growing. According to a report by Forbes, green hydrogen could supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs and become a $10 trillion addressable market by 2050.

About BEEAH Group:

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digital expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, sustainable transport, consultancy, education, and technology. Raising the bar for quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions; and has helped countries across the region in creating and executing their own roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group is currently operational in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with @BEEAHGroup on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Chinook Sciences:

Chinook Sciences was founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Nottingham UK. Chinook is an industrial technology company focussed on supporting the environmental, renewable energy, industrial gas and metals recycling sectors. It has been developing and enhancing its RODECS gasification and pyrolysis technology for over 23 years and has deployed this technology widely across the world and in numerous industrial and process sectors. Currently, Chinook is focused on the manufacture of green hydrogen from a range of waste materials and also on the manufacturing of high-quality activated carbon, itself used in a wide range of air and water purification and cleaning applications. Chinook offers a range of services including the engineering, design, construction and operation of end-stage recycling energy-from-waste, fuel-from-waste and waste-to-value plants globally.