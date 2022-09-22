Abu Dhabi, UAE – With October drawing near, Bawabat Al Sharq mall has joined global efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer by launching “You’re a Hero”, its latest campaign rolling inside the mall and online, from October 1 to 9, 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Considering itself as an intrinsic part of the social fabric in Abu Dhabi and an important contributor to the well-being of community members, Bawabat Al Sharq mall has always stepped up to its social responsibility by supporting a plethora of good causes. Accordingly, over the past years, the mall has raised awareness about breast cancer by engaging the public in wide-ranging activities on-site.

This October, Bawabat Al Sharq mall’s breast cancer campaign is paying tribute to women battling the disease, portraying them as real-life superheroes. The campaign is also calling upon the public, especially women, to show their solidarity with breast cancer patients, while also soliciting them to get regularly tested.

Although the topic is quite serious, Bawabat Al Sharq mall never fails to turn every occasion into a memorable celebration for all participants. That’s why this year, female visitors are in for a surprising journey.

Their first stop would be at Al Seha awareness booth, where they will receive plenty of educational information about breast cancer, prevention methods and other relevant topics, in addition to getting a free screening in one of Al Seha medical centers. To lighten up the mood, Bawabat Al Sharq mall is offering every woman stopping by, a chance to pick her present from a special box which hides many great prizes, such as vouchers and other gifts.

An awareness workshop is also scheduled to emphasize the importance of early screening. During the event, doctors will offer one-on-one sessions to attendees and speak about the role of early screening and detection in saving patients’ lives. Moreover, the workshop will host breast cancer survivors who will get to share their recovery journey with the public.

The next stop has a more artistic flavor: The Henna stand! Here, women will get their own Henna ribbon drawn in support for the cause, while their little ones enjoy their share of fun in the kids’ corner, where cheerful activities await them every day, including painting their faces in pink!

Finally, to end the journey on a joyful note, female visitors are encouraged to play their role in sharing awareness about breast cancer in their own circles by taking pictures at the mall’s activation zone and sharing them on social media for a chance to win more surprises.

In their own way, Bawabat Al Sharq mall is making a difference in the fight against breast cancer, one informed woman at a time. Join the journey, spread awareness, and help save lives!

