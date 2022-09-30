Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Having unveiled a series of major updates across its security solutions portfolio at its recent virtual worldwide customer conference, Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, is now heading to GITEX Global 2022 where it will demonstrate these enhancements for the first time in the region.

The product and service innovations that Barracuda will showcase at GITEX are designed to help customers stay protected against the most persistent and evolving cyberattacks, such as ransomware, and support them with complex digital business transformation challenges in the areas of Email Protection, Zero Trust Access, Managed XDR, and Data Protection.

“We are excited to once again participate at GITEX Global which will offer us the opportunity to showcase our latest solutions. While these span email, application, and network protection, the common feature they all share is their simplicity and effectiveness. As cyberthreats grow in sophistication, and as IT environments become increasingly complex, it is this message of simplicity that we have found resonates strongly with our customers and prospects. At GITEX, we intend to inform attendees about how our solutions deliver the advanced functionality they need to defend against modern threats, while keeping usability at their core,” said Toni El Inati - RVP Sales, META & CEE, Barracuda Networks.

In addition, having made its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup solution available to customers in the United Arab Emirates from Microsoft’s local cloud data centres in the Emirates, Barracuda is now set to build on this success. Coinciding with its presence at GITEX Global, the company will launch its data centre services in South Africa, extending local cloud data protection to its customers in the country.

Among the latest product innovations the company will be demonstrating at GITEX Global 2022 are:

Zero Trust Access: as part of Barracuda’s SASE platform, Barracuda CloudGen Access now includes web security to protect users no matter where they work.

Email Protection: now with Zero Trust Access, Barracuda Email Protection hardens the Microsoft 365 environment by continuously verifying and only allowing the right users to access the right resources.

Data Protection: Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is transactable in Azure Marketplace. Barracuda’s Data Protection business momentum was boosted by the growth in its Cloud-to-Cloud Backup SaaS product line that protects data stored in Microsoft 365.

Barracuda will also leverage its presence at GITEX to engage with and expand its channel ecosystem. “The channel community is currently being challenged to compete largely on price rather than on value. In this competitive landscape, Barracuda presents a unique ability for our partners to land and expand. Given the breadth and quality of our solutions portfolio, I believe there is always a relevant Barracuda solution that can be offered to prospective customers. Once these businesses have experienced the power and simplicity of our solutions, it is easy for our partners to grow these engagements into profitable long-term partnerships,” said El Inati.

Top Barracuda executives and members of its sales, pre-sales and technical teams will be present through the five days of the show at the company’s stand – Stand C20, in Hall 1.