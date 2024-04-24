Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Baker McKenzie has advised Allianz Group, one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers, on the sale of its 51% shareholding in Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co (Allianz Saudi Fransi) to Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), a multiline regional insurance provider headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and listed on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange. The transaction has closed on 17 April 2024 after clearing regulatory approvals.

The Baker McKenzie transactional team was led by Corporate partner Mohammad Al Rasheed and was supported by senior associate Haya Massoud and associates Rami Younes and Tina-Maria Kassouf. Mohammad Al Rasheed, remarked on the significance of the transaction, stating: "It was a pleasure to have advised Allianz Group on the sale of their majority stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi. This deal had a number of unique aspects and will serve as a blueprint for other transactions in the future. We extend our congratulations to the Allianz Group on this milestone achievement."

This transaction further solidifies Baker McKenzie's track record of successful dealmaking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Baker McKenzie

Complex business challenges require an integrated response across different markets, sectors and areas of law. Baker McKenzie's client solutions provide seamless advice, underpinned by deep practice and sector expertise,

as well as first-rate local market knowledge. Across more than 70 offices globally, Baker McKenzie works alongside our clients to deliver solutions for a connected world.

www.bakermckenzie.com

For more information, please contact:

Rawan Lutfi

MENA Senior Executive - Communications

Rawan.Lutfi@bakermckenzie.com

+971 4 542 1924