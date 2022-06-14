Bahrain Bourse and Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) held an Investor Relations (IR) workshop in the Kingdom of Bahrain titled "How to create an award-winning IR programme” at the Harbour House, Bahrain Financial Harbour, which was hosted by GFH Financial Group. The workshop comes as part of MEIRA’s and Bahrain Bourse’s joint efforts to develop IR capabilities and advance listed companies investor relations programmes and promote best IR practices in the region.

The one-day event, attracted more than 40 IR practitioners and stakeholders from various listed companies attended the session, with several discussions on key implications regarding the best practices in annual reports and IR programmes from an investor relations perspective, followed by exclusive networking opportunities to converse with other IR professionals and market practitioners in the region.

During the workshop, panels and presentations, delegates discussed award-winning annual reports and improving awards submissions, creating and delivering an award-winning IR programme, and how to build and deploy an IR toolkit. Sessions highlighted the importance of addressing the key metrics that uniquely position the IR story of each issuer, and enabling it to attain significant IR awards. The workshop included presentations delivered by the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) and international business communications consultancy; Instinctif Partners.

Commenting on the event, Marwa Al Maskati, Director of Marketing & Business Development – Bahrain Bourse & Chapter Head, MEIRA-Bahrain Chapter, “Bahrain Bourse has always been at the forefront of highlighting the value of strong investor relations practices throughout Bahrain’s capital market. With the increase in number of cross-listed companies in other jurisdictions, there is growing emphasis on the importance of open and ongoing engagement with regional and international investors and analysts, and it is important for listed companies to equip themselves with the right IR tools to transform their IR story. We aspire to continuously expand Bahrain’s IR landscape, and collaborations such as these can provide professional growth possibilities for IR practitioners within the local market.”

John Gollifer: General Manager - MEIRA stated “The MEIRA Bahrain Chapter, led by the Bahrain Bourse, continues to chart an IR path for listed companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. IR Workshops, like today’s that feature best practice, are an important way to enable open, yet instructive discussion among IR peers and experts. In this way, we can address the competition for the attention of the investment community and the roles that we can all play to differentiate our IR stories.”

It is worth noting that Bahrain Bourse and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) have officially launched the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain during April 2019 with the aim of developing and enhancing best practices in Investor Relations (IR) across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The founding members of the MEIRA chapter in Bahrain include Aluminum Bahrain (‘ALBA’), Bank ABC, Bahrain Telecommunications Company (‘Batelco’), Bahrain Bourse, Ithmaar Holding, National Bank of Bahrain, and SICO BSC (c).

-Ends-

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing & Business Development

e-Mail: mbsd.info@bahrainbourse.com

For general inquiries, please contact:

Bahrain Financial Harbor

Harbor Gate, Level 4

P.O. Box 3203

Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain

Fax: (+973) 17213061

info@bahrainbourse.com

www.bahrainbourse.com