DUBAI – B1 Properties is proud to announce the sale of the largest penthouse on Palm Jumeirah’s Atlantis The Royal Residences for AED 163 Million. This unique 5-bedroom triplex penthouse on Palm Jumeirah is 25,208 sqft and includes a sky garden, two private pools and terraces, a private elevator, and floor-to-ceiling windows with 360-degree infinite views of both the Arabian sea and the Palm Jumeirah. As the unit is offered as an unfinished shell the owner will create a once-in-a-lifetime individually customised interior.

Dubai’s real estate market has been on an upswing despite the economic situations worldwide. The real estate market has been witnessing a remarkable increase in sales of luxury properties which are one of its kind in terms of architecture, unique exteriors, furnishings and an upsurge in demand for bespoke residences.

Atlantis The Royal Residences is an ultra-luxury resort designed by New York-based architects Kohn Pederson Fox. The super penthouse apartment is located on the highest floors of the residential towers, 35, 36 and 37 with an additional mezzanine level on 37. Resort amenities include bespoke serviced a-la-carte packages, a 90-metre infinity Sky Pool, access to over 40 eateries and restaurants, Spa treatment rooms, Steam and Sauna rooms, Gyms, and Tennis Courts, among many others.

Mr. Babak Jafari, CEO and Founder of B1 Properties, said: “Atlantis The Royal Residences is the biggest penthouse sale for B1 Properties thus far, and is representative of the value we bring to both developers and clients. This notable transaction is attributed to the growing interest in investment in Palm Jumeirah, and the enduring appeal of Dubai as a second home to discerning world citizens.



B1 Properties recently launched its luxury real estate brokerage with a curated portfolio of the Middle East’s most sought-after, opulent properties. Since launching in 2021, B1 Properties has experienced exponential growth in sales, including Villa Riva del Lusso, one of the most expensive Signature Villas in the entire Palm Jumeirah with a 10-car underwater vault, which was exclusively listed with the brokerage by the developer, Alpago Properties.

B1 Properties was founded by industry veteran, Mr. Babak Jafari, in 2021. The brokerage is a culmination of his over 17 years of experience in the luxury real estate industry, with a mission of listing Dubai’s highest-ticket properties that exude quintessential elegance while catering to the world’s wealthiest with its unmatched knowledge and expert investment advice.

ABOUT B1 PROPERTIES

B1 Properties is a luxury real estate brokerage with a curated portfolio of the Middle East's most sought-after, opulent properties founded by industry veteran Mr. Babak Jafari. It has been appointed the one and only exclusive partner for leading high-end real estate developer, Alpago Properties.



Since launching in 2021, B1 Properties has sold over Dhs 700 million in luxury properties in Dubai’s prime locations. The brokerage has garnered respect for its unequivocal understanding of the luxury real estate market. The highly curated portfolio holds exceptional properties that exude quintessential luxury and bring unprecedented value, from villas to condos and penthouses.

ABOUT MR. BABAK JAFARI

Originally from Iran, Mr. Babak Jafari has lived in Dubai since his formative years in high school and university. He has always been passionate about one-of-a-kind luxury properties that are impeccably designed and constructed.