Dubai, UAE, 31 March 2024: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has once again sponsored the Dubai World Cup, now for the 7th consecutive year. It’s race, the $1.5 million 1,200-meter G1 Al Quoz Sprint, has been sponsored by the developer since 2007.

In 2023, the Al Quoz Sprint was won by the Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained Danyah. Since 2007, the winners have come from all over the world, with horses from Australia, South Africa, Ireland, the USA and Hong Kong all having had their names on the trophies.

Established in 1996 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup symbolizes Dubai’s stature as a central hub for global sporting events. Being among the premier events on the global sporting calendar, the Dubai World Cup underscores the city’s unwavering dedication to setting standards of excellence and pioneering innovation. Azizi’s endorsement mirrors Dubai’s renowned status as a premier destination for top-tier entertainment, thus reinforcing its standing on the global platform.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, and Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, presented the trophies to the race winners.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to extend our sponsorship of the Dubai World Cup for the seventh consecutive year. Our pillar partnership with the Dubai Racing Club fills us with great pride, as it perfectly aligns with our continuous endeavor of bringing communities together and showcasing Dubai’s many merits not only as the ideal hub for business and tourism but also as the best host of such momentous, prestigious, and high-caliber events. Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE’s rich culture and heritage, and with us catalyzing this nation’s vision and development, the Dubai World Cup is an event that excites all of us at Azizi Developments every year.”

Major General Mohammed Dr. Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, welcomed the support from Azizi Developments, saying: “We look forward to welcoming our esteemed partners at Azizi Developments to the Meydan Racecourse for our marquee event of the year and extend our heartfelt gratitude to its team for sponsoring one of our most esteemed races. The Al Quoz Sprint boasts an illustrious international history and consistently ranks among the highlights of the Dubai World Cup card.”

The G1 Al Quoz Sprint, sponsored by Azizi Developments, is race four on the card with a scheduled post time of 5:15 p.m. (GMT+4).

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com