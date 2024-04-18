Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private real estate developer in the UAE, has announced the accelerated construction of the fourth phase of Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community strategically located in the highly sought-after Mohammed Bin Rashid City, amid Dubai’s most important business, leisure, and retail hubs. It is scheduled for a Q3 2024 completion, with construction currently being at 73%.

Part of phase four is Azizi Azure, which is now 71% constructed, with its structure at 100%, blockwork and internal plaster at 98% and 95%, and HVAC, MEP, and overall finishes at 85%, 77%, and 50%, respectively. The other buildings are also progressing rapidly, with construction completion varying between 69% and 80%, and the total workforce having been increased to 4,100.

Commenting on the rapid construction, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to share the remarkable progress achieved in the fourth phase of our mega-project. With each step forward, we reinforce and manifest our promise of delivering excellence across every facet of world class project. Surpassing the impressive completion milestone of 73% underscores our relentless pursuit of quality and timely delivery. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our valued investors and future residents, inviting them to experience firsthand the unmatched lifestyle offered by Riviera. This development is a testament to our commitment to meeting the increasing demand for thoughtfully designed communities in prime locations, promising a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and convenience.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences. Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

