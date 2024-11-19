Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, continues to lead with innovative technology solutions, announcing the implementation of several high-impact tools across its diverse lines of business. Its comprehensive, multi-phase digital transformation reflects the developer’s commitment to elevating operational efficiency, resilience, and client satisfaction.

Azizi’s two-year implementation of a tier-one Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, designed to seamlessly connect and enhance all business lines within Azizi Developments, is an integration that is anticipated to enhance workflow efficiencies by up to 40% by unifying data and processes, and by significantly improving decision-making capabilities through real-time data access.

In addition, Azizi has made strides to enhance its Network Operations Center (NOC) by integrating Site24x7 with ManageEngine, delivering superior monitoring capabilities and reducing response times for network issues by an estimated 35%. This is further supported by adopting TAEGIS for Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions, bolstering threat intelligence and ensuring a highly secure digital environment.

Azizi has implemented CommVault’s enterprise-grade backup solution to fortify data recovery and business continuity, reducing restoration times by more than 80% and enhancing recovery reliability, thereby minimizing operational disruptions. Furthermore, Azizi is implementing advanced infrastructure and technologies to support its newly established manufacturing ventures, streamlining production efficiency and aligning with the developer’s broader operational vision.

The enhancements extend to Azizi’s customer support services, with a significant upgrade to its call center solutions — implementing advanced features is set to boost client satisfaction rates, reducing query resolution times by up to 65% and enabling a significantly more seamless customer experience.

In his comments, Tizian H. G. Raab, Head of PR & Communications of Azizi Developments, commented: “Our never-ceasing focus on technological excellence underscores the outstandingly high importance we place on continuously effectuating operational and customer service enhancements. Through our very proactive digital transformation, we are redefining how we operate, adapt, and serve our stakeholders, integrating some of the most cutting-edge solutions, including Site24x7, TAEGIS XDR, as well as a tier-one ERP system. These advancements, among many others, undoubtedly position Azizi as a technologically agile and security-minded organization, further elevating the experiences we offer to those we work with and for.”

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com