Cairo – Roche Diagnostics Egypt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and Technology Management (UPA), marking a significant step toward integrating environmental sustainability into Egypt’s healthcare procurement system.

This strategic collaboration aims to support UPA in embedding green procurement principles, capacity-building, and best-in-class sustainability frameworks across all phases of the healthcare procurement lifecycle—from planning and acquisition to waste management. Aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2030 for Sustainable Development, the initiative contributes to national goals of environmental stewardship and resilient, resource-efficient healthcare systems.

Under the terms of the MoU, Roche Diagnostics will provide strategic consultancy services to support the UPA in embedding environmental sustainability across its procurement policies and operations. The collaboration will include tailored capacity-building programmes, such as experience exchange initiatives and hands-on workshops, to equip UPA teams and relevant stakeholders with practical tools and global expertise. Together, both parties will also co-develop a comprehensive procurement guideline, aligned with best international practices, to enable environmentally responsible decision-making at every stage of the healthcare supply chain.

Dr. Liliane Kanaan, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics in Egypt and North Africa, commented: “At Roche, we believe that a sustainable healthcare system is an imperative. This collaboration with UPA showcases our shared commitment to building resilient, environmentally responsible supply chains. Together, we are taking bold steps to create tangible impact by reducing the healthcare sector’s environmental footprint, as well as shaping a procurement model that balances progress with planetary responsibility.”

This agreement comes at a pivotal moment for the global healthcare sector, as environmental sustainability becomes a central priority in policy-making and procurement. Governments and international organizations alike are recognizing that responsible sourcing can reduce costs, improve outcomes, and safeguard future generations.

By embedding sustainability into procurement decisions, stakeholders can strengthen public health outcomes and system-wide efficiency, bringing wide-ranging benefits for healthcare systems and the communities they serve. Environmentally conscious procurement reduces harmful emissions, waste, and the use of hazardous materials, resulting in a cleaner ecosystem and fewer health risks from environmental degradation. It also unlocks long-term cost efficiencies through more energy-efficient operations, reduced waste, and streamlined supply chains. Most importantly, it enhances the resilience of healthcare supply networks and encourages innovation in eco-friendly materials and greener manufacturing practices.

The partnership aligns with Roche’s global sustainability strategy, which integrates environmental, social, and economic priorities across all areas of operation. The company has committed to achieving real zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Roche also embeds sustainability into its procurement operations — working closely with suppliers to reduce emissions, improve supply chain transparency, and ensure ethical practices across the value chain.

Most of Roche’s total carbon emissions are linked to its supply network, which is why the company invests in initiatives such as the Sustainability Supplier Engagement Programme, the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI). These platforms enable Roche and its partners to collectively raise industry standards, encourage innovation, and deliver lasting change.

This MoU will enable UPA to benefit from Roche’s participation in these global platforms — tapping into international expertise, tested frameworks, and peer collaboration to accelerate Egypt’s own sustainability agenda.

By drawing on Roche’s global expertise and networks, the collaboration with UPA positions Egypt to adopt forward-thinking procurement strategies that balance public health priorities with environmental stewardship. The agreement reinforces Roche Diagnostics’ role as a trusted, long-term partner in shaping a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable healthcare system in Egypt.