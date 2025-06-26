The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INFINITEWARE, a regional leader in digital transformation and innovation, represented by its CEO, Mr. Ameen Altajer.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the delivery of advanced digital training programmes and consultancy services offered by INFINITEWARE through BIBF, supporting the Institute’s commitment to developing future-ready skills in Bahrain and the wider region.

Through this partnership, BIBF and INFINITEWARE will jointly explore opportunities for expanding training modules in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, software engineering, and digital transformation, as well as providing bespoke consultation services for corporate clients.

Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, CEO of BIBF, commented: “Partnering with INFINITEWARE reflects our shared vision to empower the workforce with in-demand digital skills. We believe this collaboration will contribute significantly to national development goals in the digital economy space.”

Mr. Ameen Altajer, CEO of INFINITEWARE, added: “We are proud to join hands with BIBF, a respected institution that continues to invest in innovation and talent. Together, we aim to provide impactful, high-quality training and consultancy solutions that address real market needs.”

The MoU reinforces BIBF’s strategic direction in partnering with innovative tech leaders to offer cutting-edge learning experiences across sectors.

