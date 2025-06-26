Tesla today, announces the opening of its first Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, located on Takhassousi Rd. This reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's growing demand for electric vehicles and its commitment to sustainable transportation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

On Thursday, June 26, the Tesla Center in Riyadh officially opens to the public. With the first Model 3 and New Model Y customer deliveries, taking place soon in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tesla officially launched its operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 10, 2025, at its launch event in Bujairi Terrace. The launch of its online configurator enabled orders for Model 3 and Model Y in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, two of Tesla’s best-selling vehicles globally.

Model 3 is a premium everyday sedan, with high-quality materials, quiet cabin and nimble handling. Designed for long-distance travel, Model 3 can drive up to 702 km (WLTP) on a single charge. Now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at SAR 169,990. Configure and order on: Tesla.com/Model3/Design

Model Y is a versatile midsize family SUV with long range, a spacious cabin and ample room for everyone’s gear. Model Y was the world’s bestselling car in 2023 and 2024, across all powertrains. New Model Y is now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at SAR 199,990. Configure and order on: Tesla.com/ModelY/Design

Simultaneously, Tesla announced that Cybertruck will be available in the Middle East, the first region where the iconic vehicle will be available outside of North America. Cybertruck customer deliveries will debut in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the end of the year. The people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia interested to be among the first to drive it in the country can register interest now here: Tesla.com/en_sa/cybertruck

Tesla launched its Supercharger network on April 11, 2025, ensuring infrastructure readiness in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This move highlights Tesla's proactivity and ongoing investment in the Kingdom, with plans for future public charging expansion investments to follow. The network is operational at three locations, offering 24 Superchargers that can add 275 km of range in just 15 minutes with a single charge.

8 Supercharger stalls in Riyadh located in Cenomi Al Nakheel Mall

8 Supercharger stalls in Jeddah in Cenomi Mall of Arabia

8 Supercharger stalls in Dammam in Cenomi Al Nakheel Dammam Mall

Tesla Center Riyadh

The people of Saudi Arabia can engage with Tesla Advisors for personalized support and experience test drives in two of Tesla’s best-selling vehicles globally—Model 3 and Model Y. The new Tesla Center will highlight Tesla’s cutting-edge innovations featuring:

Tesla AI: Every Tesla includes Autopilot as standard, boosting safety for passengers and road users. The global Tesla fleet, with over 7 million vehicles, drives 800,000 KM every 3.5 minutes, training Autopilot with billions of kilometers of real-world video data .Autopilot users are ten times less likely to crash compared to the average driver*. In the future, eligible Tesla vehicles, including Model 3 and Model Y, will feature unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), with updates over time. Full Self-Driving (FSD) is expected to launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at a future date.

Tesla's Safety Showcase: Offering an immersive experience with advanced safety technologies that protect passengers and road users. Every Tesla includes award-winning, class-leading safety standards.

Tesla Charging Experience: Exhibiting Tesla's sustainable and seamless charging ecosystem — from convenient Home Charging to high-speed Supercharging. Smart app features like scheduling, preconditioning, and Trip Planner work together to optimize every journey.

Tesla Bot Display: Known as Optimus, a humanoid robot designed to tackle repetitive, tedious, or hazardous tasks, freeing humans for more meaningful work. Inspired by human form, it leverages the same advanced AI technology as Tesla's vehicles, enabling it to use tools, carry objects, and operate efficiently in factories.

New Model Y Chassis Display: Engineered for strength, stability, and safety. The display will visualize how Model Y's innovations ensure a safer, more capable driving experience.

Seamless and Convenient Service

Fully integrated at a global level, Tesla designs, builds, sells and services its products in-house. On Thursday, June 26, a permanent Tesla Service Center will open in Riyadh providing Tesla owners with quick and seamless service through thoroughly trained Tesla Service Technicians, with a second Service Center planned to open in Jeddah by the end of 2025.

In parallel, Tesla will launch its Mobile Service operations in the country, offering owners greater flexibility to schedule after-sales services at a convenient location—such as their home or workplace—further enhancing the ownership experience. With fewer moving parts and simplified design, Tesla vehicles require significantly less maintenance than petrol vehicles. This results in more time on the road and lower maintenance costs over the vehicle’s lifetime, contributing to long-term savings.

Tesla Center Operating Hours

Sales: Sunday - Thursday 11AM – 8PM; Friday 2PM – 11PM and Saturday 11AM – 8PM.

Service: Sunday – Thursday 9AM – 6PM.

Location: Tesla Center & Service Al Takhassousi Rd Riyadh.

