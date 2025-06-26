Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), says a shared vision for the future of mobility and motor sport is helping to reinforce the UAE’s strong trading partnership with Japan.

Ben Sulayem recently returned from an official visit to Japan where he met Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and other leading officials, and was given deep insights the country’s influence on global transportation and its status as a rising motorsport powerhouse.

“Throughout our discussions it became clear that Japan’s approach is a model for nations across the world,” said the FIA President. “From sustainable fuels to smart infrastructure, Japan continues to push boundaries in ways that align with the FIA’s global mission.”

Japan and the UAE continue to strengthen their trade partnership, with the UAE maintaining its position as Japan's top Gulf trade partner - accounting for 43.6% of Japan's total trade with Middle Eastern countries. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $49.6 billion, marking a steady 1.2% increase compared to 2023.

Last year, Japanese exports to the UAE totalled $12.73 billion, vehicles and the automotive industry leading the way at $4.7 billion, a marked 10.9% year-on-year growth fuelled by strong demand for SUVs, sedans, and hybrid vehicles[1].

“This collaboration is not just about trade, it is about a shared vision for our global future,” said Ben Sulayem. “Prime Minister Ishiba’s leadership in promoting sustainable and innovative mobility solutions is setting a powerful precedent, ensuring that Japan remains at the forefront of advancements in transportation, investing annually over $38 billion in mobility infrastructure[2].

“His dedication to fostering innovation is equally clear in Japan’s motorsport industry. A surge in fan engagement and a growing pipeline of talented drivers, Japan is rapidly solidifying its status as a global motorsport hub.”

Japan produces around 8.23 million vehicles annually[3], but is not just a country that builds cars - it is a nation that defines how the world moves. “With groundbreaking developments in sustainable mobility, artificial intelligence, and a community-first approach, Japan is shaping the future of transportation,” said Ben Sulayem.

“The nation’s innovation verges at times on what could feel like science fiction - magnetic levitation cars developed by researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology eliminate the need for traditional engines and batteries, promising higher energy efficiency and a broad sustainable impact[4]. “

The FIA President says Japan’s passion for motorsport is contributing to a growing sporting scene and a stronger impact globally, as the country continues to set a high standard, from grassroots to its F1 Japanese Grand Prix which draws record crowds year on year.

Says Ben Sulayem: “Japan is more than just a hub for mobility and motorsport. It is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets progress. The FIA will continue to champion innovation, sustainability, and accessibility, working alongside Japan to shape the next chapter in global mobility and motorsport.”

About FIA:

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.

[1] All statistics provided by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO)

[2] https://accesspartnership.com/bridging-access-for-all-why-does-enhancing-mobility-matter-for-japan/

[3] https://www.statista.com/statistics/675241/japan-motor-vehicle-production

[4] https://www.oist.jp/news-center/news/2024/4/8/innovative-magnetic-levitation-new-material-offers-potential-unlocking-gravity-free-technology