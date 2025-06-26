Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia: In an industry where downtime carries a high price and safety is non-negotiable, Saudi-based AFI Robotics is quietly redefining how oil and gas infrastructure is inspected and cleaned, without halting operations.

AFI Robotics, a Saudi robotic engineering company, is deploying in-service robotic systems designed specifically for hazardous, confined, and hard-to-access environments, transforming how aboveground storage tanks (ASTs), oily ponds, sludge basins, and pits are inspected and cleaned.

“Saudi Arabia is not just adopting advanced industrial technologies, we're engineering them,” said Talal Al Hamdan, Chairman of AFI Robotics, and prominent Saudi entrepreneur and businessman in manufacturing, marine, and high technology solutions inclusive of logistics under ASH Group. “At AFI Robotics, we're proving that homegrown innovation can lead standards in safety, efficiency, and operational resilience. Our robotics are designed for the region, tested in the region, and ready to transform how critical infrastructure is managed on an industry level.”

At the core of its portfolio is a submersible inspection robot equipped with ultrasonic thickness testing capabilities that operate without requiring a tank shutdown. This procedure is in line with API 653 RP 575 which are standards used for the inspection, repair, alteration, and reconstruction of aboveground storage tanks, primarily in the petroleum and chemical industries, the robot delivers real-time floor thickness data, enabling predictive maintenance and reducing costly downtime.

For sludge-heavy environments, AFI has developed a robotic desludging system capable of cleaning up to 150 cubic meters per hour, while simultaneously mapping sludge levels using echo sounders. The real-time volumetric analysis gives operators data visibility while automating one of the industry’s most hazardous conventional tasks.

“Our mission has always been to engineer solutions that remove risk without removing operational continuity,” says Rabieh Ghossainy, Founder and Managing Director of AFI Robotics. “Whether it's storage tank inspections or pit desludging, we build systems that keep operations in service, without compromise.”

Beyond inspection and cleaning, AFI’s AI-enabled visual platforms feature cameras suitable for high-risk environments and automated defect recognition, allowing remote operators to monitor corrosion, cracks, or anomalies with pinpoint accuracy. These systems are particularly useful in flammable or toxic environments, offering a safer alternative to conventional inspections in live systems.

AFI’s robots are high tier, field-proven systems currently operating across multiple industrial sites in the Kingdom and wider region. The machines have been deployed in petrochemical plants, oil terminals, and manufacturing zones with minimal integration time and measurable impact on safety KPIs.

The company's product development approach blends mechanical engineering, data science, and industry-specific compliance. With experience drawn from regional field applications and the formal collaboration with the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing & Robotics (IRC-IMR) at King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) university, AFI Robotics has positioned itself as a key enabler for operational excellence across the energy sector. As inspection protocols tighten and maintenance demands grow, the industry is looking for smarter, faster ways to keep facilities online without compromising safety.

With Saudi Arabia driving forward its Vision 2030 agenda, AFI Robotics stands as a clear example of how local innovation is addressing industrial needs. By offering scalable, autonomous solutions that align with international safety and inspection standards, the company setting new expectations for how infrastructure can be maintained in real time.

Its technologies directly support national goals around localization, industrial resilience, and digital transformation, while fostering technical talent and research partnerships within the Kingdom. The company’s ongoing collaboration with leading academic institutions like KFUPM reflects a commitment to continuous innovation, ensuring that its solutions evolve alongside emerging industry needs. AFI Robotics is delivering measurable value where it matters most: on the ground, in the tanks, and across the operational front lines.

About AFI Robotics

AFI Robotics is a Saudi-based engineering company specializing in robotic inspection and cleaning technologies for industrial environments. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Al Khobar, the company develops and deploys advanced robotic systems for in-service tank inspections, sludge removal, and visual assessments in hazardous zones. It is a member of SPRINT Robotics. With a focus on safety and innovation, AFI Robotics serves the oil, gas, and energy sector. In 2022, AFI Robotics entered into a formal joint venture with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), the Interdisciplinary Research Center for Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics (IRC-IMR), and has received the university’s Vision to Venture Award for its contribution to industrial robotics research. Learn more at www.afirobotics.com.sa