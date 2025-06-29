RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE: The sprawling 1.6 million sq. ft. campus of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is on track to achieve the sustainability goals set out in its five-year Sustainability Action Plan (SAP), with initial reports showing that it has the lowest greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions among UAE universities.

According to the findings of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emission Report conducted by ZeeDimension consultancy for the university, AURAK's total GHG emissions are significantly low when evaluated against those of other universities.

Further, according to published data from UAE universities, AURAK exhibits the lowest GHG emissions per capita of 3.67 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (MTCO₂e), in contrast to three other top universities whose emissions ranged between 5.68 to 7.59 MTCO₂e.

The university has set an ambitious target to reduce Co2 emissions by 20% by 2030. This reduction will be achieved through the use of vehicles that rely on alternative energy fuel sources, reduced reliance on on-site backup generators, and the expansion of renewable energy sources on campus, such as solar-powered lighting and heating systems.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK, says: “We take sustainability very seriously at AURAK. We committed to aligning our sustainability actions with the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through extensive use of solar energy, adoption of clean transportation, adherence to green building regulations, implementation of circular waste systems, and integration of agriculture with nature-based solutions.”

Prof. Tahseen Anwer Arshi, Associate Provost for Research and Sustainability, and Director AURAK’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, said: “Our Sustainability Action Plan is a blueprint for reducing our carbon footprint, contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. The findings of the Greenhouse Gas Emission Report validates our commitment to be active contributors to international efforts to reduce global warming. In addition, we are engaged in cutting edge research that focuses on finding alternative solutions to environmental conservation.”

AURAK has also aligned its strategies to the Green Building Standards set forth by the RAK Municipality's "Barjeel" regulations. Accordingly, we aim to reduce embodied carbon in the primary materials used in new construction and major renovations on our campus.

One of the significant initiatives outlined in AURAK's sustainability action plan is to enhance biodiversity on campus and improve the quality of life for the university community. The university has embarked on a public-private partnership to create a biodiversity hub -- a forest-centric sustainability space that will function as a central hub for research in agriculture and biodiversity, focusing on the evaluation of technologies and systems that harness wastewater and solar energy to promote a circular economy.

AURAK has also set up the Ras Al Khaimah Center for Outdoor Comfort (RAKCOC), which develops innovative solutions that can enhance outdoor comfort and quality of life while promoting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

In addition, AURAK has partnered with the Emirates Environmental Group to collaborate on several recycling initiatives on campus. The university has also raised staff and student awareness of environmental and social sustainability and has organized several training programs and competitions in collaboration with Deloitte and Supluss to promote green skills.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.

