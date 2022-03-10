Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of ongoing efforts to accelerate the digitalisation of Abu Dhabi’s trade and logistics landscape and to further enhance the capabilities of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP), Maqta Gateway, AD Ports Group’s digital arm has introduced Digital Airfreight Solutions as part of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP).

Inaugurated in May 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP) is the first of its kind in the region. It is developed and operated by Maqta Gateway, under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and aims to integrate and facilitate the operations of trade and logistics sectors, and link the sea, land, air, industrial and free zones with all authorities regulating these activities.

The Digital Airfreight Solutions, developed in close collaboration with key partners that include Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airport Services and Etihad Cargo, the new solution will streamline the movement of air cargo shipments to and from all five airports in Abu Dhabi.

Beyond digitalising and simplifying the processing of air cargo for the benefit of all stakeholders and customers involved, ATLP’s latest solutions will introduce new levels of efficiencies, including reducing waiting times by 80 percent, improving delivery time via customs integration, enhancing track and trace visibility, introducing digital payment channels as well as enhancing warehouse utilisation through an automated appointment system.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of Digital Cluster at AD Ports Group and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “With the introduction of digital airfreight solutions into ATLP, we have passed a key milestone on our journey to accelerate the digitalisation of trade and logistics in the region.

“ATLP is taking the next steps towards enhancing transparency across the entire value chain and enabling stakeholders and customers to realise new efficiencies associated with the movement of air cargo to and from Abu Dhabi.

“The continued evolution ATLP is a testament to the leadership’s vision for a fully-integrated logistics ecosystem that positions Abu Dhabi as a leading trade, logistics, and economic hub powered by a formidable and future-ready digital foundation.”

Dr. Ali Husain Makki, Executive Director of Logistics & Trade Facilitation Sector at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: “This latest step in the continued development of the Advanced Trade Logistics Platform marks an important step in Abu Dhabi’s rapid progress towards becoming a global hub for trade and logistics.

“The ATLP digital airfreight solutions introduce an invaluable tool to ATLP to further consolidate Abu Dhabi’s trade ecosystem and accelerate the facilitation of trade across the UAE and beyond. We look forward to working closely with regional logistics leaders such as AD Ports Group, Etihad Airways to devise novel solutions that can be applied across the entire value chain.”

Francois Bourienne, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Abu Dhabi Airports welcomes the introduction of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (ATLP)’ Digital Airfreight Solutions developed and operated by Maqta Gateway. It is a testament to how collaboration and innovation can help streamline processes to further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s competitive position as a hub for the movement of goods and international trade.

“We are confident that the additional capabilities of the ATLP will have a positive impact on airport and airlines operations by accelerating the movement of air cargo shipments.”

The introduction of Digital Airfreight Solutions under ATLP has brought a plethora of operational efficiencies beneficial for both logistical operators and users of the platform.

In addition to reducing the amount of paperwork needed for air cargo shipments by 90 percent, the new services also cut down on unnecessary trips to the airport for air freight agents by 80 percent by providing digital access to all required documentation, as well as related online payments and handling of documents to the ground handler.

This, in turn, has reduced the time required for the entire process down from 1 hour to a mere six minutes and the digitalisation of documents has greatly improved staff efficiency by 50 percent.

Digital Airfreight Solutions has also reduced delivery time by 50 percent for both imports and exports. This was achieved thanks to the online submission of documents, enabling ground handlers to perform pre-checks and process shipments without waiting for the customer to arrive at the counter.

In the case of exports, the new service has reduced the processing time for by 25 percent (80 to 60 minutes), while for imports, the amount of time needed has also been cut down by 20 percent (67 to 54 minutes). Lastly, ATLP’s latest additions have also reduced waiting times for trucks by 50 percent.

To ensure the successful implementation of these new solutions throughout the air freight ecosystem, Maqta Gateway recently signed an agreement with Etihad Aviation Group, under which the two parties will work together to deploy these digital solutions among all customers, partners, and stakeholders active within the air freight sector.

Martin Drew, SVP Sales and Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “This is a major stride forward in the industry’s bid to digitally transform the sector to produce wide-ranging benefits for operators and all stakeholders and builds an enhanced client offering and the momentum behind Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a global trade, cargo and logistics hub.

“And with the industry estimating that world air cargo traffic will more than double in revenue worth over the coming two decades to US $578 billion tonne-kilometre (RTK) the emirate is becoming digitally ready to secure a sizeable and justifiable market share.”

Jubran Al Breiki, Director Etihad Airport Services, said: “The capabilities of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform enables stakeholders across land, sea, air, and future rail, to not only conduct trade in a highly efficient and integrated digital approach, but it also allows users to access the services they need and to pay for them, all through a single-window interface.

“The movement of air cargo to and from Abu Dhabi will be greatly enhanced with new levels of operational efficiency, bringing our customers, forwarders and stakeholders on a common community platform, enabling faster-processing of goods, resulting in significant benefits to the air freight community”

Recent advancements to the industry-leading platform include the integration of Fujairah’s trade and logistics ecosystem under ATLP, a move that has transformed how business is facilitated within the emirate, as well as the introduction of exporter capabilities that collects, compiles, and data-mines target markets and industry intelligence for actionable insights catering to Abu Dhabi-based exporters.

Maqta Gateway has also recently introduced a new inspection and clearance module, which links directly with Abu Dhabi Customs’ online services and other regulatory authorities and enable traders to manage their entire end-to-end cargo experience on ATLP’s single-window.

-Ends-

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as the region’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KIZAD and ZonesCorp, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated A+ by S&P and A+’ Affirmed – Outlook Stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

Follow AD Ports Group on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/adportsgroup

Instagram: https://instagram.com/adportsgroup

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adportsgroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adportsgroup

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/adportsgroup

For more information, please contact:

Abdelrahman Al Echla

abdelrahman.alechla@adports.ae

or

AD Ports Group Media Office

email: media@adports.ae

About Etihad Cargo:

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group. Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. Our hub in Abu Dhabi is strategically located at the centre of the worlds’ busiest trade lanes, providing an integral link between Asia, Europe, North America, Australia and Africa.

In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous good, valuables and personal effects, as well as our market leading cold chain products (the latter holding IATA’s stringent Center of Excellence for Independent Validators certifications for both Pharmaceutical Logistics as well as Perishables Logistics).

For more info please visit www.etihadcargo.com

Media Contacts:

Duty Media Officer, Etihad Aviation Group

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Albert Alba, IHC (Etihad Cargo)

Email: albert@ih-c.com