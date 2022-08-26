Dubai: With the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) all set to commence the latest edition of Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE on August 27, the organizers have appointed Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) as the medical services provider for the event.

The venue of the Twenty20 tournament, supposed to be held in Sri Lanka this year, has been shifted to the UAE recently. The matches will be held in Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with the final set to be played on September 11 in Dubai.

Being the official medical services provider, RPM will offer comprehensive medical services for players, support staff, officials, crew, and other stakeholders. As per the agreement, the company will support the tournament by providing emergency medical services, sports medicine services, medical admissions and treatment, and ambulance support.

Response Plus Holdings has actively been associated with providing the highest standard of medical services for many prestigious international sporting events like IPL, World Cup T-20, UAE Warriors, IMMAF, Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, FIFA Club World Cup, etc. Asia cup will be adding another prestigious feather in the company’s cap.

A world-class medical team of ten paramedics and a fleet of 5 ambulances for both stadiums will be stationed across the various medical rooms, including the players’ medical room offering urgent medical care at all times to keep everyone safe during this premium sporting event. RPM will also provide on-ground services in Dubai and Sharjah including fast-track, round-the-clock and exclusive access to Burjeel Hospital in Dubai and Burjeel Specialty Hospital in Sharjah will serve to cater to the medical requirements of the players, support staff, and other officials during the tournament.

Speaking on the extensive medical arrangements for the sporting event, Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “We are privileged to provide complete healthcare services to the high-profile cricket tournament. Our experience and expertise in serving similar events will ensure the tournament is held in a risk-free environment, and the players, supporting staff, and match officials will get world-class medical support during the event.”

During the tournament, the RPM team will be available round-the-clock to meet the medical needs of all players and officials.

Response Plus Holdings PJSC is the UAE’s largest provider of on-site healthcare management and medical emergency services. The company, which manages over 260 site clinics has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi and was recently listed on ADX’s Second Market.