- Aramex saw solid revenue contribution from all products with Group Revenue growing by 8% year on year (YoY) in Q1 2024 attributed to new customer wins, seasonality and the company’s increased focus on sales specialism.
- International Express and Domestic Express drove strong revenue growth, while Freight Forwarding showed resilience with a 3% increase amid global shipping challenges. Logistics and Warehousing maintained stable performance both in Revenue and Profitability, adeptly navigating the currency devaluation impact coming mostly from Egypt.
- The Company’s dual focus on sales and operational efficiency translated into bottom-line success, evident in improved margins across Gross Profit, EBIT and EBITDA. In addition, Gross Profit increased by 10% YoY in Q1 2024, with a strong improvement in EBIT of 47% and increase in EBITDA of 18% YoY. These results reflect the Company’s continuous investment in initiatives aimed at maximizing operational efficiency and optimizing costs.
- Aramex continues to be well-positioned with a strong cash position of AED 571 million and a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.8x. Management’s focus on value creation delivers 40 basis points improvement in ROIC, currently standing at 5.2% for the trailing twelve months.
Dubai, UAE: Aramex (DFM: ARMX) a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, today announced its financial results for the First Quarter (“Q1”) ending 31st March 2024.