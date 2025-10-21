The SAR 142 million ($38 million) project will deliver over 90 ready-made factories to empower Saudi entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The announcement follows Arabian Dyar’s recognition among Construction Week’s Top 100 GCC Developers of 2025.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Arabian Dyar Real Estate Development Company has signed a strategic partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) to develop and construct ready-made factories in Jeddah, advancing its expansion into Saudi Arabia’s industrial and logistics sectors.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Arabian Dyar by Mr. Anis Alhabshi, Deputy CEO, and on behalf of MODON by Mr. Abdulilah Alhaddab, Deputy CEO for Finance and Business Development, at MODON’s headquarters in Riyadh. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Eng. Majed bin Rafed Alargoubi, CEO of MODON, and Mr. Naif bin Sajdi Alatawi, CEO of Arabian Dyar.

Under the agreement, over 90 ready-made factories will be developed and constructed within MODON’s Fourth Industrial Oasis in Jeddah, representing investments exceeding SAR 142 million ($38 million) and spanning over 109,000 square meters. The initiative aims to empower entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to high-quality, ready-to-operate industrial infrastructure — a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to foster innovation, job creation, and economic diversification.

“This partnership with MODON is a significant step in expanding our role within Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation,” said Naif Alatawi, CEO of Arabian Dyar. “Through this collaboration, we are enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to accelerate their growth and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s economic future.”

Anis Alhabshi, Deputy CEO of Arabian Dyar, added: “The ready-made factory model aligns with our vision of agile, future-ready development. By combining MODON’s industrial leadership with Arabian Dyar’s development expertise, we are building not just factories but platforms for innovation, productivity, and prosperity.”

The agreement represents the second phase of Arabian Dyar’s “Masaneacom” (Your Factories) program, a nationwide initiative designed to deliver sustainable, accessible, and innovation-driven industrial spaces. All factories under the project will comply fully with MODON’s technical standards and will be eligible for financing through the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

This milestone follows Arabian Dyar’s recent recognition by Construction Week Middle East, naming the company 13th of the Top 100 GCC Developers of 2025 a testament to its expanding portfolio and growing influence across the Kingdom’s development landscape.

With this partnership, Arabian Dyar continues to deliver on its promise of “Together We Prosper” by combining heritage-inspired values with cutting-edge innovation, supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a global leader in sustainable, inclusive, and diversified development.

About Arabian Dyar

Arabian Dyar, established in 2011, is a pioneering Saudi real estate developer delivering world-class residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects across Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Yanbu. Rooted in Arabian values and driven by innovation, sustainability, and advanced technology, the company creates vibrant communities that enhance quality of life. A trusted partner in large-scale national developments, luxury projects, and strategic logistics initiatives, Arabian Dyar aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its urban and economic transformation goals. Ranked 13th among the Top 100 GCC Developers of 2025 by Construction Week Middle East, the company combines creative urban planning with precise execution through its wholly owned contracting arm, Shahm Contracting, enabling full lifecycle project management from design to post-handover. As of 2025, Arabian Dyar’s portfolio is valued at approximately $2.93 billion, with over $1 billion in completed projects and $1.26 billion under development.