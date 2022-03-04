Charles Eddy has joined MRM Middle East, North Africa & Turkey as General Manager with the remit to support the agency’s fast-paced growth, drive excellence and effectiveness as well delivering best-in-class client success.



He has transitioned from MRM London where he led the International Team working across a range of global and regional clients including multi-national businesses head-quartered within the GCC such as Saudi Aramco, SABIC and The National for which he recently won a multiple gold awards at this year’s DMAs.



Charlie comes with a wealth of regional knowledge previously gained from 10 years’ experience within the GCC working across global automotive brands and winning several awards including gold at MENA Marketing Effectiveness awards and gold at Dubai Lynx for Creativity.



His proven track record encompassing commercial growth, brand stewardship and first-class team management will help drive MRM MENAT further forward.



Commenting on the new appointment, Karim Slim, the Regional MD at MRM said “I am very pleased to announce that Charlie is joining the MRM MENAT team. His appointment further underlines MRM MENAT’s growth and our commitment to expanding MRM’s footprint across the region.”