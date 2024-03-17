The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries condemned discrimination and violence resulting from Islamophobia, stressing the need for exerting collective efforts and solidarity in combating religious intolerance and promoting a culture of peace and mutual understanding.

This came in a statement delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz al-Suwaidi, on behalf of the GCC countries, during the event held on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, on the sidelines of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.

The GCC countries welcomed the step taken by the international community in adopting the resolution that set the date for celebrating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, calling for continued efforts to confront the escalating challenges. The GCC countries also called on the international community to strengthen efforts aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of Islamophobia and its consequences, and to ensure that efforts aimed at combating it are integrated into broader strategies to protect and promote human rights, in line with General Assembly resolution 76/254.

