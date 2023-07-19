DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, departed today for Jeddah to attend the 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and the Gulf-Central Asia Summit.

The events, being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will commence later today.

The official delegation accompanying His Highness to the Jeddah meetings includes Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.