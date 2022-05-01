Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Kicking off with #EidonYas fireworks for the three days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront, guests are in for a week to remember with a line-up of incredible events at Etihad Arena and unbeatable dining offers and entertainment at the capital’s vibrant destination.

Thrilling entertainment!

Celebrate #EidonYas with three days of spectacular firework shows on Yas Bay Waterfront running every night at 9:00 PM. Guests are advised to book their tables now for the best views of the fireworks from any of Yas Bay Waterfront’s dining experiences. For bookings and reservations, guests are encouraged to visit www.yasbay.ae/dine.

The most epic concerts are coming to Etihad Arena!

Taking the stage on May 3 at Etihad Arena is the one and only Amr Diab. Back to the capital as part of Layaly Yas concert series, the best-selling and award-winning Arabic pop star is set to entertain fans for a night to remember. Doors will open at 7:30 PM. Tickets on sale at etihadarena.ae

Returning with special performances on May 4 are Sherine Abdel Wahab and Kadim Al Sahir. Known as the star of Egypt and the Arab world, Sherine is a comprehensive Egyptian artist known for her wonderful and tender voice, her songs and her spectacular concerts. Taking the stage after Sherine is Kadim Al Sahir, dubbed as the Casear of Arabic music and one of the most successful singers in the history of the Arab world. Doors open at 7:00 PM. Tickets on sale at etihadarena.ae

Multiple Grammy award-winning sensational rock and pop band, Maroon 5, will make their long-awaited return to the UAE, as they bring their first-ever regional tour in the Middle East, to Etihad Arena on May 6. Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will be treating fans to an unmissable live show like never before performing hits like “Girls Like You”, “Beautiful Mistakes”, “Sugar”, “Maps”, “Animal”, and more. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

Dining offers at Yas Bay Waterfront!

No concert is complete without a delectable meal at Yas Bay Waterfront. La Carnita is offering ticketholders 20% off on May 3-4 for a chance to indulge in delicious Mexican street food. Continuing the celebrations for Cinco de Mayo on May 5, La Carnita will serve up tacos, margaritas, piñatas and of course entertain guests with popular Mariachi Bands and more. Guests can also avail the buy one, get one free offer on tequila including pitchers, margaritas and shots. For bookings and reservations, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae/dine-in/la-carnita/ or call 050-601 1193

The Lighthouse’s Happy Hour offers buy-one-get-one deals with complimentary bar bites from 5pm till closing during all days of Eid Al Fitr. For bookings and reservations, please email carol@thelighthouse.ae or call 02-2367831

Running on May 3, 4 and 6, ticketholders can avail 15% off the entire food menu at DROP Coffee, famous for their specialty coffee and freshly roasted coffee beans. For bookings and inquiries, call 02 550 4683.

Offering everything from fruity pops, funky pops and oriental pops, Pop City is giving all ticketholders a generous 25% off on May 3, 4 and 6.

The only place for bangin’ vibes, great times, live music and finger lickin’ food, Lock Stock & Barrel guests can celebrate Cinco De Mayo from May 1 – May 10 with a specially curated F&B menu as well as indulging in their Mexican Midweek Madness on May 5 with unlimited food and beverages for just AED 200 running from 8:00 – 11:00 PM. Guests can also avail their Happy Hour buy one get one free offer on selected drinks and enjoy a discounted price on Jäger & Jägerbomb for AED 20 all night in honor of the famous Maroon 5 hit ‘Moves like Jagger’!

Emmy Squared Pizza is launching The Emmy 5 on May 6, welcoming guests to an open bar three-hour package offering a range of their five favorite signature Emmy drinks, beer spritz, milkshakes, mocktails, punch and wine for just AED 169. For bookings and reservations, call 02 235 8763

About Yas Bay Waterfront

Yas Bay Waterfront is a vibrant day-to-night dining, entertainment and leisure destination located at the beating heart of the new Yas Bay on the southern end of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Overlooking the sparkling blue Arabian Gulf, Yas Bay Waterfront’s three-kilometre boardwalk is home to a dynamic mix of licensed restaurants, lounges and bars, as well as cafés. Also located on the waterfront is Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue and five-star resort hotel, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. The destination provides visitors with an unrivaled experience through its holistic offering taking guests on a journey from day to night.

Set to be the capital’s leading nightlife destination, Yas Bay Waterfront boasts world-class dining and nightlife concepts including The Trilogy by Buddha Bar, Asia Asia, Paradiso, Akiba Dori, Lock Stock & Barrel, La Carnita and first-to-the- region beach club Café del Mar. Visitors to the waterfront can look forward to several first-to-Abu Dhabi outlets such as EL&N, Drop Coffee, Central, Artmarket and more.

Seasonal celebrations and events make Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s epicentre of leisure and entertainment all year long.

For more information, please visit https://www.yasbay.ae. Stay connected online by following @YasBayUAE and #YasBayWaterfront.

