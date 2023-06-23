It will be eight days of spectacular celebrations across Dubai this Eid Al Adha – from spectacular fireworks, generous deals and retail offers, life-changing raffles and prizes, and exciting live entertainment.

“Eid Al Adha celebrations coincide with the opening weekend of Dubai Summer Surprises, and there’s never been a more exciting start to summer in the city, “Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced on Thursday.

Fireworks

For five nights – at 9pm from June 27 to July 1 – the skies over Dubai Parks and Resorts will light up with celebratory pyrotechnics. This is on top – no pun intended – the daily Dino Parade at 8pm, and extra entertainment at the famous Dubai theme park.

Residents and visitors can also catch fireworks at Dubai Festival City on the second day of Eid Al Adha at 9pm on June 29; while the record-breaking and immersive, laser and light show, Imagine, will also take place daily after sunset starting from June 28.

Prizes and surprises

There are life-changing prizes to be won. One lucky winner will take home Dh500,000 in cash – just by spending Dh10 on the Idealz app or at the Idealz.com website.

Dubai Shopping Malls Group is also holding its Eid Al Adha raffle. With Dh200 spend at one of the 18 participating community malls, registered shoppers will receive a digital raffle ticket, with a chance to win cash prizes up to Dh200,000. There are 22 winners in total, with draws taking place on June 28,29 and 30.

Mercato Mall, meanwhile, is hosting its Circus Fiesta daily from June 28 until July 9, with shows and family-friendly activities for all. And for every Dh200 spent, shoppers enter into a special prize draw to win a Cadillac Escalade worth Dh 491,000.

Retail offers

Stores across Dubai are promoting amazing deals from clothing, footwear and accessories, to fragrances, home décor and electronics that will be available with as much as 75 per cent off usual prices.

There's also another reason to shop for jewellery during Eid Al Adha, as Dubai Jewellery Group’s 150 outlets will be offering as much as 75 per cent off diamond and pearl pieces, and 50 per cent off gold, with exclusive items for Eid that include a free gold coin. Shoppers will also be entered into a raffle for every Dh1,000 spent, with prizes worth up to Dh100,000 to be won.

Exciting shows

Eid weekend will be full of incredible musical performances. The hottest ticket in town is a one-night-only performance of Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Sahir, two of the Arab world’s most popular singers. They will live at the Coca-Cola Arena on July 2.

The following evening at the same venue, also for one night only, legendary performer and Saudi icon Mohamed Abdo sill perform. The ‘Artist of the Arabs’ will take to the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena for a spectacular Eid show on July 1, beginning at 8pm.

Fans of comedy will also enjoy UK headline comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe at Dubai Opera on July 3 for a live performance of their popular Parenting Hell podcast.

More events

Superhero fans should head down to Nakheel Mall for a chance to meet Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash from the Justice League, every day from 2pm to 10pm, from June 29 to July 29.June right the way through until 29 July .

While at Ibn Battuta Mall, in India Court and Egypt Court, there’s a treat in store for Batman fans, with the Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight experience, delivering interactive and virtual reality experiences, workshops, meet-and-greets and more, from 29 June to 29 July, daily from 2pm until 10pm.

A traditional Emirati band, meanwhile, will perform from 4pm onwards at City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City and Ibn Battuta Mall on the first and second days of Eid, and Deira City Centre, Nakheel Mall, Circle Mall and The Outlet Village and Festival Plaza Mall on the second and third days of Eid.

