SHARJAH - The 3rd Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair 2023, a one-stop shop for Eid requirements, kicked off today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The 10-day event will take advantage of the longest break of the year in the country, where authorities have announced a four-day break from 27th to 30th June for Eid Al Adha, which will be followed by a two-day weekend, making it a six-day holiday. The fair will also tap into the holiday requirements of expatriates since the school summer holidays begin by June end.

Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Being a comprehensive electronics and fashion sale, this event will no doubt be among top destinations in the country and region to celebrate Eid. Apart from that, given that the summer vacations are set to start, the event will be a must-visit for those planning a journey to their home countries. Besides, it will be the best place for families looking to enjoy their staycations in the country."

Organised by Liz Exhibitions, the event is showcasing the widest range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from top brands and retail chains.

Jacob Varghese, CEO of Liz Exhibition, stated, “This is the third edition of Eid Al Adha Fair and we are happy to note that the event has become an essential part of Eid celebrations in the country in a very short time. With consumer spending in the country increasing by nearly 20 per cent in 2022, we are expecting the trend to continue this year too and events like Eid Al Adha Fair will continue to be a catalyst to retail sales."

Visitors can expect the best bargain deals and special prices on some of the well-known brands with discounts going up to 70-80 percent.

The Eid Al Adha Fair is open from 11:00 to 23:00 at Expo Centre Sharjah.