Dubai, UAE: The American University in Dubai (AUD) has completed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine) in establishing the AUD School of Medicine in Dubai. AUD aims to boost the provision of medical education in the UAE by drawing on the expertise of Penn Medicine, which is ranked #3 among the United States research intensive medical schools.

The new partnership will see Penn Medicine and AUD collaborate in developing a curriculum for a Doctor of Medicine degree program that employs the best practices of U.S. medical education, tailored to the needs of the region. The program will educate and train medical students to become physicians who can deliver world-class healthcare in the UAE. Graduates of the program will advance to be agents of change in the field, both nationally and internationally.

Set in the context of the UAE national strategy to increase capacity in the healthcare sector, the AUD- Penn Medicine partnership will contribute to the rising demand for medical professionals in the country, by training the next generation of doctors. It will reinforce the UAE Centennial strategy to prioritize education in health sciences, and support Dubai’s vision to establish the city as a global hub for medical tourism. The new AUD School of Medicine will also provide a focal point for education and research to deliver improvements in health outcomes, and help to position Dubai as a regional leader in sector.

The partnership was formalized during a MOU signing ceremony staged at AUD on Thursday January 30, 2025, in the presence of HE Dr. Muhammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Dr. Sameera Almulla, Acting Director of the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), along with members of the leadership team from AUD and Penn Medicine.

Commenting on the collaboration, AUD’s President, Dr. Kyle Long, said, “AUD’s mission is to advance society and the institution has been at the forefront of innovation in education in this region for 30 years. By partnering with the Perelman School of Medicine to establish a new School of Medicine at AUD, we continue that rich tradition, while also contributing to the UAE strategy for excellence in health sciences education, as a key pillar in becoming the best country in the world by 2071.”

Dr. Glen Gaulton, Vice Dean and Director, Center for Global Health at Penn Medicine, commented, “The alliance between the Perelman School of Medicine and the American University in Dubai represents a momentous step toward advancing medical education and healthcare capacity in the UAE. By combining Penn Medicine’s legacy of innovation in research, education, and patient care with AUD’s commitment to excellence and societal advancement, we are creating a program that reflects the best of both institutions.”

The launch of the new program will mark a significant milestone in healthcare education in the country as the new School of Medicine will work in partnership with leading hospitals in Dubai and the wider UAE to boost healthcare provision and outcomes, in line with The National Policy for Promoting Healthy Lifestyles.

About the American University in Dubai

The American University in Dubai (AUD) is a private, academically and culturally inclusive institution of higher learning, providing a globally recognized American education. When it was established in 1995, AUD became the first American university in the entire Gulf region. It is accredited in the United States by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and in the United Arab Emirates by the Ministry of Education’s Commission for Academic Accreditation. AUD’s 2,000+ students come from 100+ countries and are enrolled in one of its six schools: Architecture, Art, & Design; Arts & Sciences; Business; Education; Engineering; and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Communication. The School of Medicine will be the university’s seventh.

About the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania

The Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine) is a global leader in medical education, research, and patient care. Penn Medicine embodies the visionary ideals of the University’s founder, Benjamin Franklin, emphasizing the integration of theory and practice for the betterment of humanity. As the birthplace of American medicine, Penn’s legacy includes the establishment of the nation’s first hospital (Pennsylvania Hospital, 1751), first medical school (1765), first university hospital (Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, 1874), and first integrated academic health system (Penn Medicine, 1993). Guided by its rich history and a forward-thinking vision, Penn Medicine continues to pioneer innovations that redefine medical practice and ensure equitable access to care for all.