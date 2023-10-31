Seed round led by Global Ventures, plus leading international investors - Proparco and Digital Africa through the Bridge Fund (FRA) and Wrightwood Investments (UK) - and other international funds

Proceeds to further develop DRU - Almouneer’s patient-centric platform - treating pre-diabetes, diabetes and obesity

Giza, Egypt: Almouneer, the leading digital transformation platform revolutionizing healthcare for patients and doctors across Middle East and Africa (MEA), announces its seed round fundraise of US$3.6 million.

The seed round was led by Dubai-based Global Ventures, with participation from other renowned international investors: Proparco and Digital Africa, through the Bridge Fund, Wrightwood Investments - the family office of Diane & Henry Engelhardt (UK) - and other leading international funds.

The fundraise follows rapid growth for Almouneer as it serves over 120,000 patients, with business volumes having doubled in the last year, and its leadership team boosted with several key hires.

The proceeds will primarily support development and expansion of DRU - MEA's first patient-centric, digitally-enabled lifestyle and diabetes management platform. DRU aids prevention and management of diabetes, pre-diabetes, and obesity - and will serve millions in Egypt and MEA. The scalable platform uses cutting-edge patient and doctor-facing applications, and an extensive provider network.

Proceeds will enhance DRU’s state-of-the-art technology further, and grow its wider provider ecosystem (doctors / health coaches / labs / nutritionists). Almouneer will also build MEA’s first online, patient-customized treatment plans. DRU currently connects to Continuous Glucose Monitors and other glucometers and will soon enable connection to wearables such as smart watches.

2024 is set to be a year of important milestones. In Q1, Almouneer will launch its DRU app for doctors - connecting healthcare providers with millions of patients. The Company’s strategy is to expand regionally and internationally - with market entries to Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and African countries including Nigeria and Kenya - anticipated by next year.

The MEA region has very high levels of obesity and prediabetes - affecting over 40% of its population - making Almouneer and DRU’s mission to empower patients and healthcare professionals more critical than ever. Egypt has 15 million diabetics alone (20% of adults) with KSA having 7 million (30% of adults). Adding those suffering from pre-diabetes and obesity makes the problem even more endemic yet is largely preventable by lifestyle management and monitoring.

Noha Khater, co-founder and CEO of Almouneer, said:

“We are very excited to be announcing this round— an important achievement and milestone in our journey. Over the past year, we managed to grow our team and successfully built DRU. This round will now catapult us into the next phase of our business, helping us grow our team and talent further, invest in our technology and broaden DRU’s provider network- inching us even closer to our vision. And as we do, we’d like to extend our deepest gratitude to our investors - Noor Sweid and Said Murad from Global Ventures, Henry Engelhardt of Wrightwood Investments, and Proparco - for their belief in us and in our mission. We also wouldn’t be here today had it not been for the unwavering support and championing of Cartier Women’s Initiative, INSEAD, Endeavor and from our friends at Alliance Law Firm."

Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Almouneer to the Global Ventures portfolio, and lead the company's seed round. Over the years, we have had the privilege of working with a stellar group of healthcare entrepreneurs who are materially improving the lives of patients worldwide, enhancing access, quality and cost of care. Noha and Rania are now part of this group. We are excited to work alongside them as they leverage their specialized expertise across business-building and chronic care to tackle a prevalent health issue across the Middle East and Africa. On its mission to become the lifelong companion of diabetic patients in the region, Almouneer is a unique and necessary innovation.”

Henry Engelhardt, of Wrightwood Investments, commented:

"The work Almouneer does is truly valuable to the ever-growing diabetic community in Egypt and beyond. Noha Khater and Rania Kadry, its two leaders, are truly exceptional, talented people, driven to make a positive difference to so many people’s lives. Wrightwood Investments [the family office of Diane & Henry Engelhardt] is proud to be an investor and part of the Almouneer family.”

Fabrice Perez, Head of VC Division at Proparco, said:

“Almouneer is dedicated to fostering innovation and industry disruption through its array of digital services for patients and clinic networks. This objective strongly aligns with the goals of both Proparco and Digital Africa.”

Babacar Seck, CEO of Digital Africa, commented:

“Digital Africa welcomes Almouneer to the Bridge Fund portfolio with great enthusiasm, as we are investing in a strategic, high-impact sector. We are delighted to contribute to Noha and her teams, and behind them all the patients for who Almouneer simplifies life.”

About Almouneer

Almouneer, co-founded by Noha Khater and Rania Kadry, is a digital transformation platform dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare across the Middle East and Africa (MEA). With a strong focus on chronic diseases, including prediabetes, diabetes and obesity, Almouneer empowers patients and doctors through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company's flagship product, DRU, is a patient-centric digitally enabled lifestyle and diabetes management platform that aims to serve millions of individuals in MEA.

The Company addresses chronic diseases by fostering trust and loyalty among patients in the region. Currently serving over 120,000 patients, Almouneer has experienced strong growth, with business volume doubling in the past year.

The company aims to digitize over 500 healthcare providers in Egypt over the next two years, serving millions of patients and connecting thousands of doctors across the region through DRU’s doctors’ application, set to launch in Q1 2024.

For more information, please visit https://www.almouneer.com/ and https://www.dru-app.com