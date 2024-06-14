Spain and Turkiye signed on Thursday 12 cooperation agreements with the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pledging to up the mutual trade exchanges to USD 25 billion dollars in the coming five years.

Speaking after a summit meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential palace, Sanchez stated that Turkiye is an economic partner, announcing that the two sides agreed on boosting the commercial exchanges by USD five million to hit USD 25 billion in five years' time.

Spanish and Turkish ministers participating in the Turkish-Spanish summit signed the accords and memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in various sectors namely economy, teaching, sciences, technology and environment.

For his part, Erdogan noted that presence of 700 Spanish companies in Turkiye signals confidence in his nation. Nevertheless, he urged more companies in the host country to consider launching businesses in Turkiye. (pickup previous) hnd.rk

