Egypt - The Suez Canal Aquaculture Company, a subsidiary of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Spain’s Tejedor Lazaro Group to collaborate in fisheries, aquaculture, fish farm operations, and the feed industry, as per a statement.

The agreement supports the government’s direction to attract foreign investment and promote joint ventures in large-scale development projects.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the partnership reflects Egypt’s commitment to fostering strategic cooperation with global partners and building sustainable alliances across key sectors.

He added that the agreement aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s recent visit to Spain, which aimed to strengthen bilateral investment ties.

He highlighted the significance of the fisheries, aquaculture, and feed sectors for Egypt’s food security and the country’s progress in these areas in recent years.

